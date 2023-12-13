PUBG Mobile 3.0 beta APK download link and installation guide

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile 3.0 beta was recently released, allowing fans to try out this version's upcoming features. The developers have introduced new content in it, and individuals can download this particular beta to experience the same. Android users can directly employ either of the two APK files that have been made accessible.

Some highlights of the 3.0 beta include a new themed mode, a map as well as mechanics in Metro Royale, World of Wonder updates, and more. Alongside these, the match environment has been enhanced and basic improvements have been made to the title in this patch to make its experience better.

Check out the following section for a detailed guide to downloading the PUBG Mobile 3.0 beta on Android devices using an APK file.

How to download PUBG Mobile 3.0 beta using either APK file

The APK file can be used to download and install the 3.0 beta (Image via PUBG Mobile)

With the developers releasing the APK files, you don’t have to exert much effort to download and install the 3.0 beta version. One of the files is for 32-bit devices and the other for 64-bit ones. The following are the direct download links to them:

APK download link (x32) - https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html APK download link (x64) - https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

The x32 file is 791 MB in size, whereas the x64 file will require 880 MB. As a result, you need to ensure that you have enough storage before you proceed with downloading either file. Additionally, it is worth noting that resource packs have to be downloaded following the installation of the beta, requiring more space.

This is why you must ensure that a couple of GBs are accessible on your mobile device to install and play the 3.0 beta version successfully.

Step-by-step guide for the download and installation process

You can refer to the steps below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 3.0 beta:

Step 1: Use any of the two links above to download the APK file suited to your device.

Step 2: Then, complete its installation by enabling the “Install from Unknown Source” setting.

Step 3: Once the installation is done, boot up the PUBG Mobile 3.0 beta application and choose between the two resource packs, Low-Spec and HD.

Step 4: You can eventually sign into the beta as a guest to experience the features incorporated by this title's developers.

This version may have bugs, and you may encounter them while playing its content. You are encouraged to report any issue you encounter so that it gets fixed before the 3.0 version's official launch.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban on PUBG Mobile in India, players belonging to the country must not download or play the battle royale title on their mobile devices. Nonetheless, they can engage in BGMI, a separate IP that Krafton has created to cater to the users in the country.