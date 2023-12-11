Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for flanking enemies like pro players (December 2023)

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), flanking is an essential tactic that can provide a significant advantage over your rivals. Experts usually use flanking techniques to surprise opponents, get kills, and win games. Using some of these strategies will help you outmaneuver and outsmart opponents, whether you're competing as a team or as a lone player seeking individual glory.

We'll go over three key principles in this article to help you flank your opponents in BGMI like a pro.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Route planning, communication, and more tips to flank enemies like a pro in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Map awareness and route planning

In BGMI, mastering the skill of flanking necessitates great map awareness and intelligent route planning. Pro gamers excel at comprehending terrain, hot zones, and adversary movements. Begin by closely analyzing the map throughout the game's early stages to discover common drop sites and adversaries.

Avoid quick engagements and concentrate on looting efficiently once you've landed. Use this time to acquire intelligence about nearby enemies and arrange your flanking route accordingly. Choose less busy settings to reduce the likelihood of early encounters. As the play zone shrinks, anticipate your opponents' expected positions and plot your flanking strategy to catch them off guard.

2) Utilize sound cues and communication

Sound is important in BGMI, and pro players use it to gain a competitive advantage. Listen for footsteps, gunshots, and vehicle sounds using your headphones to correctly determine enemy locations. When preparing a flank, consider discreet movement to prevent prematurely revealing your location.

Communication is essential while carrying out an effective flank. Coordination with your squad is crucial to ensuring that everyone is on the same page. To make educated decisions, share information on enemy positions, numbers, and equipment.

Efficient communication is pivotal for synchronized flanking tactics, allowing for a multi-directional assault that overwhelms opponents. Make sure your squad is well-coordinated, whether you're using in-game voice chat or external communication programs.

3) Master the art of distraction in BGMI

Pro players are adept at generating distractions to deflect enemy attention and flawlessly executing flanks. To mislead opponents and disguise your movements, utilize smoke grenades and stun grenades. When engaged in long-range firefights, utilize grenades or suppressive fire to force foes into defensive positions, allowing you or your colleagues to flank.

Use the environment to your advantage as well. Use natural covers such as rocks, trees, and buildings to conceal your movements. While the opposition is distracted, move into a good position for a surprise strike. This demands fast thinking, situational awareness, and accurate execution.

Remember, practice makes perfect, so dedicate time to refine these techniques in both solo and squad gameplay.