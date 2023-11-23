Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Long-range guide (November 2023)

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), mastering long-range encounters is a crucial skill that can provide you with a significant advantage over your rivals. That being said, it can be challenging to develop this ability. Knowing the ins and outs of long-range combat can significantly enhance your experience, regardless of your preference for being a sniper or just trying to get more accurate shots from a distance.

Three key points are discussed in this article that should be kept in mind when waging long-range encounters in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to master long-range in BGMI (November 2023)

1) Weapon selection and attachments

Long-range success in BGMI begins with a well-chosen arsenal. Because of their unrivaled lethality and precision, bolt-action sniper rifles have emerged as the go-to option. M24, Kar98k, and the coveted AWM are usual choices for those aiming to dominate distant opponents. Other alternatives include DMRs like the Mini-14 and SKS. Furthermore, the correct attachments can substantially improve the efficacy of these guns.

Prioritize attachments for long-range battles while outfitting your sniper. A 6x or 8x scope is required for a clean line of sight, allowing you to identify opponents from a distance. The compensator is at the forefront of stability, ensuring that your rounds land true.

Equipping an extended mag becomes critical, as it provides enough bullets to engage several targets without requiring frequent reloads. In the hands of a skilled player, a well-equipped sniper becomes a dangerous weapon.

2) Strategic positioning

Strategic positioning is the key to long-term success in BGMI. Determine elevated vantage spots, such as hills or large buildings, that provide a dominating view of your surroundings. Astute players use cover well, avoiding open fields where snipers can keep an eye on them. As the play zone shrinks, quick movement becomes essential.

Maintain a safe distance from opponents while boosting your chances of detecting them before becoming a target yourself. Maintaining positions with a broad field of view reduces the risk of being flanked and increases your chances of detecting distant foes.

3) Bullet drop and leading shots

The final frontier in long-range supremacy is mastering the delicate ballet of bullet drop and leading shots in BGMI. Because different guns have different bullet velocities, dedicated practice is required to become acquainted with the peculiarities of each sniper rifle. Anticipation becomes an ally when you engage in moving targets. Lead your shots—aim slightly ahead to intercept your adversary's trajectory accurately.

Adjust your aim higher for distant targets to account for bullet drop, ensuring your shot arcs beautifully to its ultimate destination. A novice's grasp of these techniques distinguishes them from a seasoned sniper. Diligent practice, perfecting your aim and reflexes, will transform you into a long-range sharpshooter capable of turning the tide.