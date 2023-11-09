PUBG Mobile 2.9 update APK download link and installation guide for Android

PUBG Mobile’s 2.9 update is now out, which succeeds the previous 2.8 patch that was introduced in the game a few months ago. As with all the other releases, tons of new content has been introduced into the battle royale title to keep the community engaged. Among the significant additions include the Frozen Kingdom-themed mode, World of Wonder gameplay updates, and more.

To download the latest 2.9 version, gamers on the Android platform can use the Google Play Store, whereas those on the iOS platforms can utilize the Apple App Store. Those on Android also have the option to use APK files that the developers release on the game’s official website.

The detailed steps for downloading PUBG Mobile’s 2.9 update using the APK file are provided in the section below.

Directions to download PUBG Mobile 2.9 update using APK files

There are two download links made available by the developers on the official website (Image via Krafton)

The developers release two APK files of each update on the game’s official website, and they are a great way to sideload the latest version of the game. The links to the files are as follows:

Regular APK file for 2.9 update:

Small/Compact APK file for 2.9 update:

If you go ahead and download the former, you can start playing the game directly after the installation process. On the other hand, the latter will require you to download additional resource packs after you open the game.

The file size of the regular file is 1.4 GB, whereas the small one is sized at 745 MB. Accordingly, you have to ensure that the required storage space is available on your device before you proceed with downloading the APK files.

Steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 2.9 update

Follow the steps below to complete the download and installation procedures (Image via Krafton)

The process of downloading and installing the 2.9 update is simple, and you will be able to complete the installation process in a matter of minutes. Listed below are the detailed steps that you can follow:

Step 1: Start by downloading either of the APK files. You can use the links above to get them on your devices.

Step 2: Once downloaded, you'll need to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and continue the installation procedure.

Step 3: You can then open the game and complete the login process to access the different content that the 2.9 version is set to offer.

While you're waiting to download the game, you can read the detailed patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 2.9 update and learn about all the features the developers have integrated with the new patch.

Disclaimer: Due to PUBG Mobile being banned in India, players from the country are advised to adhere to the government-imposed restrictions and avoid playing the game. They can continue to enjoy BGMI, a separate IP released by Krafton for India.