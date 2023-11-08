The PUBG Mobile 2.9 update brings highly anticipated features and enhancements to the game. Introducing the Frozen Kingdom theme, players can now navigate a frosty landscape in the title. Additionally, the battle royale sensation has received a comprehensive firearm update, promising enhanced options and strategic gameplay.

Aside from these standout features, the PUBG Mobile 2.9 update brings forth a range of other enhancements, optimizations, and bug fixes.

PUBG Mobile 2.9 update patch notes

Here are the official patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 2.9 update, as provided by the game's developer.

New theme mode in PUBG Mobile: Frozen Kingdom

Available: 2023/11/7 at 2:00 (UTC+0)–2024/1/7 at 20:59 (UTC+0)

Supported Maps: Erangel, Livik and Vikendi

1) New theme area: Snowy Village

Set foot in the mysterious Snowy Village and experience a unique themed area. One could find distinctive architectural styles, picturesque snowy landscapes, and hidden treasures scattered throughout the area.

Watch out for the changes in the Red Zones! Players who get hit by snow bombs will turn into Lively Snowpals. Snowpile Cover appears where it strikes the ground. In this unique Red Zone, you must be even more quick-witted in battle.

2) Snow Rail in PUBG Mobile

Traverse through the enchanting Snowy Village for an unprecedented high-speed travel experience with Snow Rail.

Utilize the dash skill while on the rail to surge forward with speed.

Take to the skies for a seamless switch between rails or to uncover hidden elevated spots.

3) New weapon: Snowball Blaster

A new weapon, the Snowball Blaster, offers a blend of practicality and enjoyment, occupying the Pistol slot.

Key features of the Snowball Blaster include:

Shoot at the environment to create cover made of snow.

Shoot at players to transform them into Lively Snowpals, restricting their movements.

Fire at water surfaces to temporarily freeze it, enabling traversal after solidification.

4) Snow toddler search

The Lucky Snowman is on a quest to find Snow Toddlers in the Snowy Village. There are four Snow Toddlers located within a specific range.

Once a Snow Toddler is located, players can approach and interact with it. The Snow Toddler will then start following the player. Bringing the Snow Toddler to the Lucky Snowman will result in them staying by its side.

After successfully escorting all the Snow Toddlers to the Lucky Snowman, it will put on a performance and leave behind a crate.

5) Unique vehicle in PUBG Mobile latest update

Snowboard

Reindeer

6) Upcoming December Easter egg in PUBG Mobile

Available: 2023/12/12 at 2:00 (UTC+0)–2024/1/7 at 20:59 (UTC+0)

Sleigh: A 2-seat vehicle.

Flying reindeer: 4-seat vehicle formed after joining sleigh and reindeer.

Shoot the presents on Festive Trees to get fabulous supplies.

Gameplay update in PUBG Mobile

Expand Tweet

1) WOW features update in PUBG Mobile

New Co-Create Space: Quickly access WOW-related information, including strategies, excellent creations, events, and more.

Security Review Improvements: Improved the report page. Added the security review scope and violation penalty details.

Status Display Improvements: Added friends' status, creations, and more.

Creation Feedback Improvements: Creators can share creation feedback, leave comments, set up comment settings, and more.

2) Editor improvements

New gameplay devices

Character EXP Device: Add in-creation Character EXP and Levels.

Grouped Object Action Device: Allows Creators to dynamically load and unload grouped objects.

Special Effect Device: Add several types of special effects. Creators can set the conditions to trigger the special effects.

Gameplay device improvements in PUBG Mobile

Buff Management Device: Allows Creators to customize buff effects. Added 5 new buffs (Battleground Savior, Field Doctor, Frenzy Feast, Freeze, and Grenade Guru).

Timing Device: Added a timer UI display and more.

Audio Device: Added new sound effects, voiceprints, and more.

Skill Management Device: Added skills related to transformation gameplay (Transform, Rapid Smoke Grenade, Rapid Stun Grenade, Position Lock, Detection Zone).

PvE Enemy Spawn Device: Added 3 PvE enemies (Mutant, Berserker, and Ripper).

PvE Enemy Spawn Device: Now supports editing enemy vision.

AI Spawn Device: Capture trigger player information after all AI bots are eliminated.

Motorcycle Spawn Device: Added Snowmobile and Snowbike.

Added a new knockback effect to the Super Color Bazooka. Shoot at your feet to perform a super jump or shoot opponents to send them flying.

Game parameter settings

Multi-Round Elimination Setting: Provides eliminations in multiple rounds of a single match.

All Player Voice Chat and Text Chat

Block Player Damage Feature

Custom Buffs: Allows creators to customize buff attributes and effects.

Added character level related settings.

Multiple-Choice Decision Device Configurations: Provides editing options for multiple-choice content.

If the performance test fails, a notice will show when saving.

Auto Translate feature for in-match custom text.

Editor improvements in PUBG Mobile latest update

Increased the max performance load limit for creations to 20,000.

Group Editing: Form a team to edit creations together.

Grouped Object Editor Improvements: Selection display, selection changes, group names.

Screenshot Editor Improvement: Provides multi-angle shooting.

Area Grid Placement: Improved object alignment.

Object Operations Improvements: Adjusted and improved the selection effect for large building prefabs.

Playtest Settings: Assign teams and fill with AI bots.

Editor Page Improvements: Improved gameplay device interactions, linking detectable actions, and more.

Decorative & building objects in PUBG Mobile

Added Frost Festival decorative objects (such as Festive Tree, snow wall, stone pillar, etc.).

Added castle prefabs (such as castle spire, castle gate, castle wall, etc.).

Added some PMGC-related elements and objects.

Large Building Prefabs: Added bottom collisions to resolve the issue of getting shot from below.

3) New map template introduction in PUBG Mobile

Hide and Seek gameplay template: Players assume roles. Hiders disguise as objects on the map. Seekers find them.

Snowy village map template: Aurora, mountains, and village define the template. Players use slopes for high-speed gameplay. Snowy Village offers casual competitive play.

Battle Isle: Dynamic, diverse, and ideal for fast team deathmatches. Abundant ambush opportunities and strategic combat. It's versatile for close-quarters or strategic battles.

Zombie station: 2-player teamwork to rescue hostage from zombies. Unlock rooms, find secret passages. Avoid shooting hostage. Complete in 60 minutes.

4) Beta creation gameplay overview

Hide and Seek gameplay

Sky control: The new super color bazooka can now fire knockback projectiles. Use it to send your enemies flying off the clouds!

Gold rush: Use it to blast enemies away to grab as many gold coins as you can to win the match.

Bazooka Parkour: Shoot at your feet to perform a super jump. Get in the way of enemies by sending them flying for maximum fun!

Snowboard Descent: From the top of Snowy Village, use the Snowboard to race to the bottom. The winner gets to dominate the snowfield.

Flying Reindeer circuits

Firearm updates & improvements in PUBG Mobile

1) Designated marksman rifle full-auto mod expansion

Some designated marksman rifles now support the Full-Auto Mod attachment.

Once equipped, they'll gain a full-auto firing mode. In the full-auto firing mode, the shooting intervals will be adjusted accordingly.

Supported firearms include SKS, SLR, QBU, Mini14, and Mk12.

2) Vehicle adjustments in PUBG Mobile

Adjusted the Dacia, Coupe RB, and Mirado's default Health and total fuel.

Improved the stability of four-wheeled vehicles and reduced the chance of sliding. Enhanced the landing process after being airborne for a prolonged time.

Improved the vehicle performance to reduce the probability of experiencing jerky movements while driving and parking.

3) Custom garage in PUBG Mobile maps

Custom Garages will permanently spawn on all maps.

Players can choose to spawn a specific vehicle in the garage. The garages can be found at fixed locations on the map.

Each garage can only spawn one vehicle.

Metro royale updates in PUBG Mobile

Available: 2023/11/10 at 1:00 (UTC+0)–2024/1/7 at 22:00 (UTC+0)

During Chapter 17, Metro Royale becomes accessible from the Lobby on November 10, 2023, at 1:00 (UTC+0), and matchmaking becomes available on November 10, 2023, at 2:00 (UTC+0).

New Chapter 17 collectibles.

New Misty Port Easter Egg: Snowman, falling crate mechanics, and Lucky Ice.

Added backpack preset loadouts and configurable consumables to Metro Royale.

New Crossbow Attachment: Tactical Gunpowder Tool.

Area Detection Mechanic Added: If players get stuck outside the playable area, they will continuously take damage.

Improved Auto Pick-Up Priority: Ordinary items will not be automatically picked up when Cobra and Steel Front items are equipped.

Classic mode updates & improvements

1) Match settings

Default Melee Weapon Selection: The melee weapon carried by default can be chosen in the settings. Players can choose between a machete and a dagger.

Custom SFX Adjustments: Players can adjust the volume of some in-game SFX to a certain extent for better focus.

2) Creation mode in PUBG Mobile

Quick Camera: When performing Victory Dance after winning a match, players can tap the button to go into a dynamic view to better experience the performance.

Quick Fireworks View: After lighting fireworks, players can enter Creation Mode and automatically switch to a good viewing angle with one tap.

Winter Performance: Added a new Frozen Kingdom-themed performance that can be viewed in Creation Mode.

3) Animation & camera improvements in PUBG Mobile

Bolt-Action Animation Improvements: Enhanced animations for smoother gun handling in 3rd person view. Applies to: Kar98K, M24, AWM, Mosin-Nagant, Win94, S1897, and DBS.

Reload Animation Improvements: Enhanced ammo loading to bolt-action transition for Kar98K and Win94. Improved prone reload animation for Kar98K and Mosin-Nagant.

4) New 90 FPS supported devices

Added 90 fps mode for the following devices: Huawei Mate 60 Pro and Huawei Mate 60.

5) Other improvements

Customize Settings: The location of the Jump button can be adjusted in the button customization settings.

Highlights: Added a "Report" button on the Highlights page for you to report issues at any time.

Emote Backpack Expansion: Players can equip more Emotes to bring into matches.

Overall Improvements: Sped up the camera to reach the Team Ready animation faster. Improved the UI layout. Tags will display more neatly with the character.

New season in PUBG Mobile: Cycle 5 Season 15

Available: 2023/11/14 at 2:00 (UTC+0)–2024/01/13 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

New Legendary Items: C5S15 Glasses, C5S15 Set, C5S15 Parachute, C5S15 Mask, C5S15 Cover, C5S15 - SKS.

Popularity Annual Gala in PUBG Mobile

Registration Period: 2023/11/10–2023/11/14 (UTC+0)

Battle Period: 2023/11/15–2023/12/15 (UTC+0)

In-game rewards include the Honor Title, Honor Name Tag, and Honor Avatar Frame to make you stand out in the game.

Exclusive exposure resources and rewards include interviews, homepage popup banners, custom Popularity gifts, social media promotions, trophies, and merchandise.

Event rules:

Reduced Participation Requirements: Reach Player Lv. 2 or above, and Popularity Lv. 3 or above.

If players miss the registration period, they can still sign up during the battle period. After registering, they will be placed in the next round's matchmaking pool.

Matchmaking: There are 10 rounds in total. Get matched with an evenly-matched opponent every 3 days.

Battle: Both players will compete to see who can gain the most Popularity during this phase. The player with higher Popularity wins.

The winner can loot 50% of their opponent's points.

Battle Points = Basic Points + Looted Points. Basic Points increase with the amount of Popularity gained. The more Popularity lost by the loser, the greater the number of points the winner can loot.

Participate in the battle to win points and upgrade your Battle Level. The higher the Battle Level, the rarer the rewards obtained.

Ladder promotion rules

Assignment Round: Players' initial ladder grade will be determined by their Popularity at the end of the first round.

Ladders are divided into 6 grades: SSS/SS/S/A/B/C, with SSS being the highest.

Ladder Promotion: Each ladder has 100 spots, with the top 20 promoted, the middle 60 retained, and the bottom 20 demoted. Please make sure that your rank is above the retention cutoff when the ladder results are being finalized.

Ladder Rank: Based on the Popularity a player gains during the battle period.

Final Showdown: Round 10 will be the decisive showdown to determine the final ladder grade and rank.

Ladder grades can only be promoted or demoted by one grade at a time, so it's crucial to secure a high ladder grade during the assignment round!

At the end of the event, rewards will be issued based on the player's Final Showdown rank and ladder grade. Check the event page for the reward details.

Team Popularity Battle Event in PUBG Mobile

Registration Period: 2023/12/15–2023/12/19 (UTC+0)

Battle Period: 2023/12/20–2024/1/7 (UTC+0)

Rules:

Matchmaking: There will be a total of 8 rounds. Teams of similar strength will be matched every 2 days. Players within each team will be ranked by Popularity through 1v1 Popularity Battles.

Battle: Both sides will compete to see who can gain the most Popularity during this phase.

The total score will be determined by the win-loss record of each player on the team. In the event of a tie (2:2), the total Popularity of both teams will be compared.

The team with the higher total score will be declared the winner and can loot Battle Points from the defeated team.

If all players within a team have the same score, they can jointly claim the level rewards and ranking rewards.

Teams that have registered can have their team leader create an exclusive Nickname Badge for the team, which serves as a symbol of the close bond between team members and gift recipients.

Nickname Badges support custom text and are unique.

Players can obtain a Nickname Badge by registering a team or by completing gift missions.

All-Talent Championship S15 in PUBG Mobile

Available: 2023/11/13 at 00:00 (UTC+0)–2023/12/28 at 00:00 (UTC+0)

New Event Shop Rewards: Battleground Gladiator Set (Epic), Vivid Voyager Cover (Legendary), Vivid Voyager Set (Legendary), The Skulls - UMP45 (Epic)

New All-Talent Championship S16 Crate Rewards: Battleground Gladiator Set (Epic), Vivid Voyager Cover (Legendary), Vivid Voyager Set (Legendary), The Skulls - UMP45 (Epic), Skeleton Hand Parachute (Epic), Rock Star - Mini14 (Epic)

New First and Second Runner-Up Rewards: Woman in Gold Set (Legendary), Woman in Gold Cover (Legendary), Scorching - Kar98K (Legendary), Tidal Surge - M416 (Epic), Lovely Baker Set (Epic)

PMGC 2023

Available: 2023/11/7 at 2:00 (UTC+0)–2023/12/17 at 00:00 (UTC+0)

The PMGC 2023 Stage will appear in Erangel and Spawn Island for a spectacular performance before the match begins.

PMGC 2023 Flags will appear in many areas of Erangel.

The in-match Shops on all maps will become PMGC 2023-themed.

The Victory statue when winning a match will be PMGC 2023 themed.

System Improvements

A new dynamic matchmaking option has been added to Match by Language. When enabled, it will first match you with teammates who speak the same language for the first 60 seconds. Subsequently, it will broaden the range to match you with teammates of all languages.

New hidden UI mode. When enabled, players can hide the Lobby UI to only show players and their teammates (including their items and Emotes). Players can quickly change their appearances and use Emotes.

Improved the Add Friend page by adding a new tag for non-friend players with mutual friends.

Clan players who have been inactive for a long time will receive invitations from active Clans.

Added a new title display page. It allows players to customize titles for display. Added a sharing feature to the title page.

Security & game environment improvements

Upgraded Security Strategy: Improved cheat detection for auto aim, recoil reduction, grass removal, modified client files, and more.

Enhanced Control Over Prohibited Transactions: Improved the in-game detection and countermeasures against prohibited transactions, account boosting, and other violations to better regulate in-game behavior and improve players' gaming experience.

Upgraded Safety Observation: Increased the efficiency of intercepting suspicious players to give other players a better feeling of security.

Upgraded Account Security System: Added login protection and unusual login reminders for some regions to ensure account security.

Upgraded Account Claim System: Improved disputing results, intercepting account hacks, status verification, and other features to ensure account security.

Upgraded Penalty Search System: It now supports more security penalty query and claim features.

That's the end of this list of PUBG Mobile 2.9 update patch notes.