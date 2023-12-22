PUBG Mobile new gilt set: Cryofrost Shard skin and more

PUBG Mobile released a Crystal Bloom crate on December 22, 2023, at 00:00 (UTC+0), which will be available until January 25, 2024, at 23:59 (UTC+0). It offers various in-game mythic and legendary items, and for those unaware, the latter is considered the rarest material in the title and is more attractive than the former. Hence, these aren't something to miss out on.

The crate's trailer was announced on December 21, 2023, on the game's official social media handles, revealing the Winter Highness Ultimate set, Cryofrost Shard skin, and many more exclusive items. Those willing to invest their UCs on in-game collectibles should definitely consider grabbing these exclusives, as they may not be offered again in the game very soon.

This article will discuss everything about this new crate in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile's Crystal Bloom crate explored

The Crystal Bloom crate offers an ultimate gilt set called Winter Highness, its headcover, and numerous legendary items, including Cryofrost Shard upgradable UMP45 skin, Glacier M416, and AKM skins.

Furthermore, the mythic items such as Frosty Snowglobe Backpack, Chilly Perch glider, Winter Highness emote, and Civilization Wonder Lobb (a lobby's background theme) are also available in the crate. Lastly, like in every PUBG Mobile crate, it includes Development materials, Paints, the in-crate token called Icy Gems, and Gempieces.

How to obtain the PUBG Mobile Crystal Bloom crate's exclusives

Cryofrost Shard upgradable UMP45 skin (Image via Tencent Games)

You must perform crate openings to acquire the mentioned exclusives in the game. This will cost UCs, which randomly select an item from the crate as your reward.

The first crate opening of a day costs 10 UCs, while the succeeding ones cost 60. Moreover, if you wish to open 10 crates at once, it'd require 540 UCs. Note that these prices are subject to change based on the region or country you're living in.

If you get unlucky and can't win your favorite exclusive through crate openings, you can purchase them using Icy Gems. These gems can also be bought by using 50 Gempieces at the Gempiece exchange section.

Additionally, the game offers guaranteed rewards after you fail to obtain an exclusive item within a certain number of consecutive crate openings.

How to upgrade the Cryofrost Shard UMP45, Glacier M416, and AKM skins in PUBG Mobile

Upgrading the Cryofrost Shard UMP45, Glacier M416, and AKM skins cost a certain number of in-game Paint and Development Materials. However, the required amount progressively increases as you level up these skins.

It's worth mentioning that the skin acquires a new attribute at every new level, such as special elimination effects and broadcasts, on-hit effects, etc.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI, an India-exclusive and legal variant of the title.