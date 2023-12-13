PUBG Mobile weapon recoil guide (December 2023)

Gaining proficiency with weapon recoil is essential to increasing your accuracy and survival rate in the intense and hectic battleground of PUBG Mobile. The upward movement of your weapon when you're firing it is known as recoil. In this competitive title, you can quickly eliminate opponents and maintain your accuracy by managing recoil.

To help you overcome unwanted weapon movement in PUBG Mobile, this article will offer three useful tips.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Those in the country are advised not to play the game. The tips listed below are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to control weapon recoil in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Understanding weapon recoil patterns

In PUBG Mobile, the recoil of guns varies based on which firearm is being used. Each weapon has a distinct spray pattern that showcases how bullets kick during a prolonged fire. Learning and understanding these patterns is critical for good recoil control. Spend some time in training mode or during matches, getting acquainted with the movement your favored weapons make when being fired.

Popular assault rifles, such as the M416 and Beryl M762, have distinct recoil patterns. The former has a moderate vertical recoil with a slight rightward deviation, whereas the latter features a severe vertical kick and significant horizontal movement. Submachine guns, such as the UMP45, have less recoil than these and are easier to manage.

2) Sensitivity settings and crosshair placement

The ability to control recoil in this battle royale game can be greatly improved by fine-tuning your sensitivity settings. Experiment with different camera and ADS (Aim Down Sight) sensitivity levels to find the right balance for your play style. A lower sensitivity can help with recoil control during spraying, while a higher one can help with quick responses during close-quarters combat.

Another critical factor in recoil control is crosshair location. Maintain your reticle near the center of the screen. This reduces the adjustment required when aiming at a foe during a firefight, allowing you to stay on target and successfully control recoil. Maintain appropriate crosshair placement in various situations, including while moving, peeking around corners, and engaging foes at varied distances.

3) Burst firing and tap shooting techniques

To manage recoil and maintain accuracy, instead of spraying continuously, use burst fire and tap shooting tactics. For firearms that have a lot of recoil, firing in short bursts of 3-5 rounds helps manage the kick and keeps your shots on target. This strategy is very useful for long-distance engagements.

Tap shooting is the practice of firing single bullets at a controlled rate, which allows you to maintain accuracy while minimizing recoil. When employing marksman guns or tapping at enemies from a distance with assault rifles, this strategy is advantageous. The rhythm and timing of taps must be mastered for consistent precision.

As the game evolves, staying adaptable and incorporating these techniques into your playstyle will make you a more proficient and accurate player in PUBG Mobile.