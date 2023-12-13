5 best recoil-control tips for beginners in BGMI (December 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a popular battle royale game that requires strategic thinking, quick reflexes, and precise precision from its players. Recoil management is one of the most important methods for beginners to learn. The term “recoil” refers to the upward movement of the barrel of a weapon after a shot, which can cause you to miss the target.

BGMI beginners can improve their recoil-control skills and increase their chances of success on the battlefield by following some of the tips given below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips for beginners to control recoil in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Understand weapon recoil patterns

Understanding the distinct recoil patterns of various weapons in BGMI is an important component of mastering recoil control. In the game, each rifle has a unique spray pattern that players must learn and resist.

Spend time in training mode trying different guns, particularly the ones you frequently use. Learn the vertical and horizontal movements that occur during firing. Recognizing these patterns is essential for controlling recoil during gameplay.

2) Practice burst firing

When fighting foes, instead of spraying continuously, consider employing brief spurts. This method is especially effective with weapons that have a lot of recoil. Short burst firing improves accuracy and makes recoil management easier.

Instead of holding down the fire button, practice tapping it quickly. This gives you more control over your weapon and increases your chances of hitting your target. Remember that controlled bursts outperform uncontrolled sprays.

3) Adjust sensitivity settings

Changing your sensitivity settings can have a big impact on recoil control. Adjust the sensitivity of your device to achieve a comfortable balance for your playing style. Lower sensitivity levels provide more precision but may impede quick motions, while higher sensitivity allows for faster reactions but may result in less exact aiming.

Find the sensitivity settings that are most comfortable for you and allow you to successfully control recoil. It's a matter of personal preference, so experiment until you discover the appropriate mix.

4) Use attachments wisely

Recoil control in BGMI is greatly aided by attachments in weapons. To lessen recoil, equip your firearms with attachments such as compensators, vertical foregrips, and angled foregrips. Compensators, in particular, are extremely effective at reducing both horizontal and vertical recoil, making them indispensable for improved control.

Experiment with various attachment combinations to find the arrangement that works best for your favored weapons. Additionally, keep an eye out for these attachments while looting since they can dramatically improve the performance of your weapon.

5) Master the crouch and prone technique in BGMI

Recoil control can be substantially improved by using the crouch and prone capabilities. To make your character more stable in a firefight, try crouching or going prone. This lessens the impact of recoil, making it easier to maintain focus. Incorporate these gestures into your gaming, particularly during tough moments.

Remember that movement is important in BGMI, so learning the skill of crouching and going prone at the correct times can improve not only your recoil control but also your overall survivability.

Bonus point: Learn to control your movement

Effective recoil control entails not just managing your weapon but also regulating your character's mobility. Avoid unnecessary strafing or rapid movements when firing, as this might throw off your aim and make controlling recoil difficult. Instead, before engaging in a gunfight, practice maintaining steady movement and tactically situating yourself.

Learning to balance movement and accuracy will improve your ability to regulate recoil and raise your chances of victory in firefights. So, when fighting, focus on being deliberate with your motions and finding the proper combination of mobility and stability.

Consistent practice in training modes and real-game scenarios will help solidify these skills over time. Keep refining your techniques, stay adaptable, and, most importantly, enjoy the process of improving your gameplay.