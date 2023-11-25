5 best attachments to control recoil in BGMI (November 2023)

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), controlling recoil is an essential skill that can have a significant impact on a player's fighting performance. The muzzle of a weapon might move sideways or upward when shooting, which can make it challenging to aim accurately and stay on target. Players can solve this issue in the game by using a variety of attachments that effectively control such recoil.

The options covered in this article guarantee more stability and less recoil, which aids players in controlling their weapons better and taking precise shots. By using the following attachments, users can enhance their gameplay and increase their chances of obtaining more finishes in BGMI's intense combat scenarios.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Compensator, Vertical Foregrip, and three other attachments ideal for controlling recoil in BGMI

1) Compensator

The compensator is likely the most effective recoil control attachment in BGMI. Lowering both vertical and horizontal recoil facilitates you in maintaining your bullets on target.

The compensator is a versatile option that may be used for a range of playstyles because it is compatible with most assault rifles, submachine guns, and DMRs. For gamers aiming to increase their shot accuracy, its capacity to control recoil makes it an essential tool.

2) Vertical Foregrip

For managing recoil in BGMI, particularly vertical recoil, the Vertical Foregrip is a fantastic addition. It offers a notable decrease in upward kick, which helps you keep better control of your weapon during prolonged spraying at enemies.

For gamers who want a more steady and consistent recoil pattern in this battle royale game, this attachment is appropriate. To improve the overall stability of assault rifles and sub-machine guns, it is frequently utilized.

3) Angled Foregrip

The Angled Foregrip is excellent at minimizing some vertical and some horizontal recoil, while the Vertical Foregrip is more effective at lowering upward recoil in BGMI. With a strong mix of control and mobility, it can be used with a wide range of weapons.

Players who prefer a more adaptable attachment that offers a moderate reduction in recoil without sacrificing other features of weapon handling are partial to the Angled Foregrip.

4) Flash hider

The flash hider is a multi-purpose attachment that not only suppresses muzzle flash but also aids in recoil management in this battle royale game. While it may not be as good as the compensator in terms of recoil reduction, it still delivers a notable increase in stability.

The flash hider is an excellent alternative for players looking for a balanced attachment that tackles recoil management and visibility by limiting muzzle flash, making it more difficult for opponents to spot you.

5) Half Grip

An adaptable attachment that offers a balanced reduction in recoil in both the horizontal and vertical directions is the Half Grip. For players seeking a balance between control and stability, it provides a midway ground between the angled and vertical grips in this battle royale game.

When spraying at adversaries, the Half Grip works especially well with weapons that have a moderate amount of recoil since it makes aiming more accurate. Because of its adaptability, it's a decent option for a variety of weapons and a nice middle ground for players looking for well-rounded recoil control.

To sum up, choosing the appropriate attachments is essential for BGMI recoil control. Because of its exceptional ability to lessen recoil in both the horizontal and vertical directions, the compensator is the best option.

But each of the four other options — Vertical Foregrip, Angled Foregrip, Flash Hider, and Half Grip — offers a special benefit that suits a variety of playstyles and tastes. You will be able to control recoil and perform better in BGMI if you experiment with these attachments and find the combination that works best for your gameplay.