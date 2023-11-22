How to improve your aim and accuracy in PUBG Mobile in November 2023

One of the most thrilling and competitive mobile shooting games in recent years is PUBG Mobile. Its difficult mechanics and intense gameplay need quick thinking, accuracy, and precision. Enhancing your aim and accuracy is crucial for obtaining a competitive edge and winning encounters, regardless of your experience level.

This article contains some of the key practices that can help you improve your aim and accuracy in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

[Please note that PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.]

How to enhance your PUBG Mobile aim and accuracy in November 2023

1) Optimize your sensitivity settings

Finding the proper sensitivity settings for your device is one of the most important components of improving your aim in PUBG Mobile. Begin by experimenting with different cameras and aiming sensitivity levels.

A lower sensitivity level generally gives you greater control over your crosshair, but finding the sweet spot that balances control and responsiveness is critical.

PUBG Mobile on many smartphones has received some critical upgrades in November 2023, which introduce some new sensitivity customization choices.

Spend some time on the practice fields, experimenting with different settings to find what feels comfortable. Aim for sensitivity that lets you track targets smoothly while maintaining accuracy, particularly during heated firefights.

2) Master recoil control

Recoil management is crucial for hitting precise shots, especially during sustained fire. Learn the recoil patterns of the most widely used weapons in PUBG Mobile. Different firearms have different recoil characteristics, and learning to handle them can considerably improve your accuracy.

Keep up with patch notes and community discussions to stay up-to-date on any new weaponry or balancing tweaks.

To practice recoil control, shoot at a wall on the training grounds and watch the recoil pattern. To keep your rounds on target, practice pulling your crosshair in the opposite direction of the recoil.

3) Enhance crosshair placement and know where to aim

Improving your aim entails more than mastering flick shots and recoil control; it also necessitates strategic positioning and awareness. Pay attention to your crosshair placement, making sure it's at head level and directed in the direction you expect adversaries to appear. This reduces the amount of distance your crosshair must travel when acquiring targets, giving you a split-second advantage in reacting to opponents.

Understanding the environment and anticipating adversary movements will allow you to pre-aim and boost the likelihood of landing precise shots. Use audio cues to determine enemy locations.

Whether you're a seasoned player or a newcomer, investing time in honing your aiming abilities will undoubtedly lead to improved performance on the battlegrounds.