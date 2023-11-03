5 best recoil-control tips for beginners in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

In PUBG Mobile, recoil management is an essential skill players must master. The upward movement of your weapon's crosshair following a shot is known as recoil. In order to effectively target enemies and increase your chances of survival and victory in gunfights, you must learn to control recoil. That said, this quality calls for a great deal of practice and diligence.

Beginners are implored to incorporate these five recoil control strategies in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks for beginners to control recoil in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

1) Understanding your weapon

The first step toward mastering recoil management is to become well acquainted with your weapon. Each firearm in PUBG Mobile has a distinct recoil pattern, and becoming familiar with them is essential for good handling. Explore these subtleties in the game's training mode or during the early stages of a match.

Does your weapon stray to one side, or is it kicking up in a straight line? When facing conflict, this could be the difference between life and death. You can anticipate and counteract recoil with this knowledge, ensuring your shots remain on target.

2) Grip attachments matter

Attachments, particularly grips, can have a big impact on how your weapon manages recoil in PUBG Mobile. Grips exist in a variety of styles, each addressing a different component of recoil management. Vertical and angled grips are popular choices for decreasing vertical recoil and maintaining a steady aim in combat.

Thumb and half grips, on the other hand, provide a more balanced approach, assisting in both vertical and horizontal recoil management. Experiment with various grip attachments to discover one that fits your playstyle and the features of your selected weapon.

3) Burst firing technique

Continuously spraying bullets may be a tempting method, but using a burst fire technique will dramatically enhance your recoil control, especially at medium to long ranges in PUBG Mobile. Rather than holding the trigger down, fire in short, precise bursts. This method reduces the effect of recoil, allowing you to maintain precision.

It works especially well with weapons that have a tendency to kick forcefully. To create muscle memory, practice the rhythm of burst firing in various settings. With practice, your shots will become more precise, giving you a noticeable advantage at varied distances.

4) Sensitivity settings

Your sensitivity settings in-game are critical to regulating recoil. Finding the appropriate balance is essential for gaining accuracy and agility in a variety of scenarios. Lower sensitivity can make recoil control easier, resulting in a smoother and more controlled aim. It may, however, impair your ability to respond rapidly in close-quarters combat.

Higher sensitivity, on the other hand, enables faster turns but may make recoil control more difficult. Experiment with sensitivity levels in the game's options menu to find a balance that works for you. This is a personal preference, so keep experimenting to find your ideal settings.

5) Practice

Recoil management, like any ability, requires regular practice. To hone your recoil control techniques, use the game's training mode or descend into less busy locations at the start of matches. Experiment with various guns, grips, and sensitivity levels to better comprehend their nuances.

Participate in firefights on a regular basis to use what you've learned in real-world circumstances. You'll acquire muscle memory and a thorough understanding of handling recoil with various weapons over time.

By delving into these aspects, you'll be better equipped to handle the challenges of recoil in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.