BGMI long-range accuracy guide: Get kills like a pro (October 2023)

Long-range accuracy can propel your gameplay to pro levels in the ever-changing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) environment. This article will teach you five crucial strategies to help you excel in long-range combat scenarios, whether you're a seasoned player honing your sniper skills or a newcomer looking to cement your authority.

Everything from weapon selection to sensitivity settings and advanced skills like leading shots is addressed here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to attain long-range accuracy in BGMI (October 2023)

1) Weapon choice

Choosing the correct weapon is an important aspect of gaining long-range accuracy in BGMI. Choose rifles with a good balance of damage and stability, such as the Mini 14, SLR, or SKS.

These weapons give superior recoil control, which is critical for maintaining accuracy at a distance. Compensators and vertical grips can improve stability even further, so be sure your loadout complements your weapon.

2) Aim sensitivity settings

Finding the best sensitivity settings for your aiming is critical for long-range accuracy in BGMI. While great sensitivity helps with quick reactions in close quarters, it might be counterproductive regarding accurate shots from a distance.

Experiment with different sensitivity levels to find the sweet spot that allows you to track targets smoothly without overcompensating. A lower sensitivity setting works well for long-range encounters because it provides more control over minute modifications.

3) Scope mastery

Long-range combat in BGMI necessitates a thorough understanding of various optics and their applications. Consider using 4x, 6x, or 8x scopes for distances more than 100 meters. The 4x scope is useful for mid-range encounters, while the 6x and 8x scopes excel in long-range skirmishes.

With these scopes, practice changing your aim to compensate for bullet drop and target movement. Understanding the nuances of each scope will dramatically improve your accuracy in many settings.

4) Map awareness and positioning

Long-range shots are frequently successful due to careful positioning and map awareness. Familiarize yourself with popular sniper spots on each map, utilizing elevated positions and cover. Keep an eye on the play zone since situating near the edge can provide a better line of sight.

Furthermore, avoid excessive movements that may disclose your location to adversaries. Patience is essential, so wait for the right opportunity to shoot when the target is immobile or moving predictably.

5) Bullet drop compensation

Bullets in BGMI experience drop over distance due to realistic ballistics. Learn to compensate for bullet drops to perfect long-range accuracy. Spend time in training mode practicing shots at various distances, paying attention to how your bullets arc downward.

Develop an instinct for estimating bullet drop based on target distance. With practice, you can make fine changes to ensure your bullets hit the spot.

You'll consistently hit those long shots and outperform your opponents by incorporating these recommendations into your playstyle.