Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for controlling AKM recoil (September 2023)

The AKM is a popular pick in BGMI due to its tremendous damage output. However, its recoil can be difficult to handle as it requires immense dedication, consistency, and persistence to master it. This guide will equip you with the knowledge and techniques you need to win in BGMI.

Whether you're a seasoned player trying to enhance your game or a rookie looking to understand the complexities of recoil control, you will find this guide helpful.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Understanding and controlling AKM Recoil in BGMI (September 2023)

1) Choose the right attachments

Attachments are critical in controlling AKM recoil. It's worth noting that the AKM has fewer attachment choices than some of the other weapons in BGMI. As a result, for AKM recoil control, prioritize the following two attachments:

Muzzle: Compensator or Flash Hider - Both of these modifications are compatible with the AKM and can improve recoil control greatly. The compensator decreases significant recoil, making it easier to keep your aim during long-term firefights. In contrast, the flash hider minimizes a little of both the vertical and horizontal recoil of AKM.

While the AKM does not have as many attachments as other weapons, choosing the appropriate muzzle attachment is still important for improving your recoil control and overall performance.

2) Practice burst firing

Try firing in brief bursts instead of going full-auto with AKM by holding down the fire button. Tapping the trigger in regulated bursts of three to four bullets reduces recoil and improves accuracy. This method is notably effective with the AKM, as it allows you to land more bullets on the target while preventing the pistol from kicking uncontrollably.

3) Master the drag-down technique

Use the "drag down" technique to counteract the AKM's severe vertical recoil. Pull your crosshair down in the opposite direction of the recoil as you fire. This keeps your shots closer together and more on target. Practice this in training mode or during matches to improve your control over the AKM's recoil.

4) Work on your movement

Movement is essential for survival and effective recoil control in BGMI. Strafing left and right while firing might make you a harder target to hit while also syncing with the recoil of AKM, which helps in managing the weapon in this battle royale game.

Strafing allows you to maintain better control over your crosshair, which is especially useful when utilizing weapons with high recoil, such as the AKM. For the greatest effect, combine this maneuver with burst firing.

5) Customize your sensitivity settings

It is critical to fine-tune your sensitivity settings for perfect recoil control. Experiment with different ADS (Aim Down Sight) sensitivity levels and general sensitivity settings until you find what works best for you.

As of September 2023, the majority of players favor lower sensitivity levels for more precise targeting. Lower ADS sensitivity enables smoother adjustments while aiming down sights, making recoil control easier.

You can become a formidable AKM user, conquering the battlegrounds in BGMI with devotion and practice.