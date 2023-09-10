5 best recoil-control tips for beginners in BGMI (September 2023)

Mastering recoil control in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) can dramatically increase your gameplay in the dynamic universe of the game. Whether you're a beginner seeking to enhance your shooting accuracy or an experienced player looking to fine-tune your skills, these five recoil-control strategies will come in handy.

From weapon selection and training ground practice to attachment usage and movement control, this thorough strategy will help you obtain the upper hand in fierce BGMI encounters.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best tips for controlling recoil in BGMI for beginners (September 2023)

1) Choose the right weapon

The first step in acquiring recoil control in BGMI is selecting the appropriate weapon. Recoil patterns differ from weapon to weapon. So start with firearms that are easier for a beginner to control and have comparatively less recoil. Here are some recommendations:

M416: Because of its versatility and tolerable recoil, this assault rifle is a popular choice among players.

Beryl M762: It has a severe recoil but does a lot of damage. It can be a lethal weapon if you can control its recoil.

UMP45: With its low recoil, this submachine gun is ideal for close to medium-range fighting.

Experiment with several guns on the practice field to find one that fits your playstyle and recoil control abilities.

2)Training ground practice

BGMI offers a training facility where you can hone your shooting and recoil control skills without the stress of a real match. Spend time on the range getting acquainted with the recoil patterns of your chosen guns. Experiment with various attachments and grips to determine which ones help lessen recoil. Here's a basic workout routine:

Experiment with shooting at fixed and moving targets.

Notice how the recoil reacts when you fire in full-auto or burst mode.

Experiment with various attachments, such as compensators, vertical grips, and angled grips to determine which ones help control recoil the best.

Consistent workouts on the practice field can help you enhance your muscle memory and regulate recoil effectively during genuine matches.

3) Master burst firing

Burst firing entails firing a few shots at a time rather than holding the trigger down for full-auto fire. This approach aids in recoil management, particularly for firearms with strong recoil. To practice burst fire, do the following:

Tap the fire button a few times and swiftly release it.

Aim for your target's upper body or head.

Allow the weapon to reset its recoil by pausing short between discharges.

Burst shooting not only enhances accuracy but also aids in ammunition conservation, which is critical in BGMI.

4) Use recoil control attachments

BGMI has several attachments available to help you control recoil which can be attached to your weapons to improve their stability during combat. Some important attachments to consider are:

Compensator: Reduces both vertical and horizontal recoil, making control easier.

Vertical Foregrip: Improves stability by reducing vertical recoil.

Angled Foregrip: Reduces the amount of time it takes your weapon to return to its default position after shooting, which aids in recoil control.

Half Grip: Provides a balanced reduction of vertical and horizontal recoil.

Once again, experiment with numerous attachment combinations to find the one that best meets your recoil control preferences. Remember that not all attachments are compatible with every weapon, so double-check before attaching them.

5) Control your movements

Recoil control entails not just controlling your weapon's recoil but also regulating your character's movements. Consider the following movement-related tips:

Crouch and Prone: Crouching or lying down helps lessen recoil and enhance accuracy. When fighting at medium to long range, use these positions.

Aim Down Sight (ADS): When aiming down sight, the recoil of your weapon is easier to control than when hip-firing. Use ADS, particularly in medium to long-range confrontations.

Remember that every player's learning curve is unique, so be patient with yourself and continue to improve your skills over time.