Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Long-range guide (August 2023)

Mastering long-range encounters in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a critical ability that can offer you a significant advantage over your opponents. That said, learning this skill can be difficult for someone who has not been a regular sniper player. Understanding the mechanics of long-range fighting can dramatically improve your gameplay, whether you wish to be a sniper or merely want to increase your accuracy from a distance.

This article explores three important things to remember when fighting long-range engagements in BGMI.

Tips to dominate long-range in BGMI

1) Choose your loadout wisely

Choosing the correct weapons and attachments is critical for success in long-range combat in BGMI. Go for weapons with minimal recoil, great damage, and fast bullets. Because of their capacity to do severe damage at a distance, bolt-action sniper rifles such as the Kar98k, M24, and AWM are good options. Designated Marksman Rifles (DMRs) such as the Mini 14, SLR, and Mk14 are other flexible alternatives that combine semi-automatic fire with high-damage output.

When it comes to attachments, those that improve stability and precision should be prioritized. Compensators, vertical grips, and extended magazines can assist you in keeping your shots under control. Scopes and other optical accessories are essential for long-range battles. A 4x, 6x, or even an 8x scope can offer the magnification required to properly locate and eliminate distant targets.

2) Positioning and awareness

Long-range fighting relies heavily on positioning in BGMI. Look for elevated sites with a clear line of sight to probable targets, such as hills or big buildings. These vantage points not only provide a superior perspective of the battlefield but also limit the likelihood of attackers detecting you first.

Keep a low profile and prevent excessive movements that can reveal your whereabouts. Remember that long-range gunfights are frequently a battle of patience. Before taking shots, wait for your opponents to show themselves. In addition, make good use of cover. While you line up your shots, trees, rocks, and other natural elements can aid in shielding you from incoming fire.

Being aware of your environment is crucial. To identify potential dangers, listen for distant gunfire and footsteps. If you fear attackers have noticed you or if the play zone is shifting away from your current location, rotate and relocate tactically.

3) Bullet drop and leading shots

In long-range warfare, understanding the physics of bullet drop and leading shots is critical. Bullets do not move in a straight line across great distances. Gravity causes them to descend; therefore, you'll need to aim slightly above your target to compensate for this drop. Because each weapon and ammo type has a distinct bullet drop, practice and experience are essential for mastering this component.

Another ability to hone is leading shots in BGMI. When engaging moving targets at a distance, you must anticipate their movement and fire where they will be when your bullets reach them. This is especially important when shooting a target running perpendicular to the line of sight.