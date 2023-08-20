Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Mid-range guide

A combination of strategy, aiming skills, and decision-making are crucial when it comes to succeeding in mid-range combat when playing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). However, you should be per have dedication and persistence to master this range. In this regard, we have compiled several strategies to help you dominate mid-range battles and gain a competitive edge over your opponents.

This article delves into tips and tricks for mastering mid-range battles in PUBG Mobile.

Tips to win mid-range fights in BGMI

1) Choosing the right mid-range weapons

The weapons you use in BGMI can have a major impact on your success in mid-range combat. Such fights are frequently fought at distances of 50 to 150 meters, necessitating the deployment of adaptable weapons that balances accuracy, damage output, and mobility. Here are some mid-range weapons to consider:

Assault rifles

Weapons such as the M416, AUG, and SCAR-L provide an excellent blend of firing rate, accuracy, and damage. Attachments like compensators, vertical or angled grips, and longer magazines can help your weapon perform even better.

DMRs

Because of their great damage and precision, guns like the Mini 14, SLR, and SKS are good candidates for mid-range warfare. Equipping them with 4x or 6x scopes can increase their effectiveness.

Sniper rifles

With the correct attachments and sights, several sniper rifles, such as the Kar98k and the MK14, can perform admirably in mid-range battles.

SMGs

Due to their maneuverability and reasonably manageable recoil, SMGs like the UMP45 and PP-19 Bizon can be useful for mid-range combat in certain situations. Use them in circumstances when you must regularly pivot between close and mid-range engagements.

2) Positioning and map awareness

Mid-range encounters are frequently influenced by your map layout and ability to anticipate enemy actions in BGMI. Here's how to use placement to your advantage:

Protection and elevation

Positions with natural cover, such as rocks, trees, or buildings, should be prioritized in BGMI. Gaining high ground can also provide you with an excellent perspective of your surroundings, allowing you to detect attackers before they spot you.

Map familiarity

It is critical to understand the landscape, landmarks, and high-traffic regions on the map. This knowledge allows you to anticipate where your enemies will be and organize your movements accordingly.

Zone management

Strategically place yourself within the safe zone. This way, you can reduce your chances of being caught in the open while simultaneously having a superb viewing position to spot approaching opponents.

Sound awareness

Take advantage of sound signals in BGMI. Footsteps, gunshots, and vehicle noises can help you locate enemies and adjust your position accordingly.

3) Effective communication and team coordination

BGMI frequently involves team or duo play, where communication and cooperation are critical, particularly in mid-range clashes. Here's how to collaborate with your team effectively:

Callouts

Use precise callouts to keep your squad informed of adversary positions, movements, and potential dangers. Share information such as directions, distances, and the sort of cover used by the enemies.

Crossfire and flanking

Coordination with your team to create crossfire situations can overwhelm opponents in mid-range encounters in BGMI. While you engage from one spot, your colleagues can set up to attack from another.