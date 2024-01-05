PUBG Mobile A5 Royale Pass: Price, leaked rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile A5 Royale Pass (RP) stands on the threshold of being added to the game. The arrival will see the developers concluding the A4 Royale Pass, which was a massive success during the 2.9 Winter update. The A5 RP will be the first of its kind to appear in 2024 and will offer players plenty of stunning cosmetics and other items.

Many popular leakers have already disclosed the ranked rewards for the forthcoming A5 RP in PUBG Mobile, creating a great deal of buzz among players.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Everything that you need to know about the upcoming PUBG Mobile A5 Royale Pass

According to the leaks, the upcoming PUBG Mobile A5 Royale Pass will be based on the Radiant Bloom theme and will be added to the ongoing PUBGM 2.9 version on January 13, 2024 (UTC+0). Gamers across the globe can visit the RP section and get hold of the exclusive rewards until March 11, 2024.

Following the norm of the previous RPs, the forthcoming A5 Royale Pass is set to be available in two variants. Players can either buy the half versions (segregated into two parts: 1-50 and 51-100 ranks) or the full version by spending Unknown Cash (UC). Here's an overview of the different prices:

Elite Pass

Full version: 720 UC

Monthly version: 360 UC

Elite Pass Plus

Full version: 1920 UC

Monthly version: 960 UC

PUBG Mobile A5 Royale Pass ranked rewards have been disclosed on the Internet by popular leakers

Like the A4 Royale Pass, PUBG Mobile A5 RP will be divided into two sections: free and paid. While the paid section will provide many rare cosmetics and items, the free section will also offer some interesting rewards.

Here's what the various reported rewards of the A5 RP look like:

Rank 1: Fatal Fox Cover and Set

Rank 10: Shinobi Armor - PP 19 Bizon

Rank 15: Enigmatic Night Plane Finish along with Dizzy Spin Emote (available in the free RP section)

Rank 20: Kitsune Omen Helmet

Rank 25: Kitsune Omen Parachute (available in the free RP section)

Rank 30: Fatal Fox - Win 94 along with Cyberfighter Emote

Rank 40: Cyberfighter Cover and Set

Rank 50: Faerie Luster Pan

Rank 55: Shinobi Armor - S686 along with Puppet Joy Emote (available in the free RP section)

Rank 60: Gilded Glaze Backpack

Rank 65: Festive Firecracker Ornament along with A5 Avatar

Rank 70: Night Yonder Bus along with Cyborg Avenger Set (available in the free RP section) Rank 80: Faerie Luster Emote, Kitsune Omen Smoke Grenade, and Flutter Pink - P1911

Rank 90: Fortified Gold - M762

Rank 100: Faerie Luster Set

Besides the aforementioned rewards, Pearlescent cards and Modification Material Pieces will also likely be available in the PUBG Mobile A5 Royale Pass.

While Pearlescent cards can be used to upgrade the Faerie Luster Set, Modification Materials can be used to get free material.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Gamers from this region should avoid playing it. They can try Battlegrounds Mobile India instead.