PUBG Mobile 2.9 update Popularity Annual Gala: Start date, rules, rewards, and more

Krafton has introduced the 2.9 update for PUBG Mobile enthusiasts around the world. It has brought along many exciting features and improvements to the popular battle royale game. Among them is the Popularity Annual Gala, an event that has the entire mobile gaming community buzzing with excitement.

This article delves into the details of the Popularity Annual Gala, including its start date, rewards, rules, and more, to help the reader make the most of this thrilling event.

Everything PUBG Mobile players need to know about the Popularity Annual Gala event

While the PUBG Mobile 2.9 update finished rolling out on November 9, the Popularity Annual Gala is set to kick off on November 10, giving global users a chance to dive right into the action. Here's a look at the dates of the event:

Registration Period: November 10 - November 14

Battle Period: November 15 - December 15

PUBG Mobile players who miss the registration period can still register during the battle period. They will be placed in the next round's matchmaking group based on their registration time.

Users participating in the event will receive the following rewards:

Honor Title

Honor Name Tag

Honor Avatar Frame

That said, the rewards will be distributed based on the player's Final Showdown rank and ladder grade.

Rules:

Players need to reach a minimum Player Level of 2 or higher and a Popularity Level of 3 or above to participate.

Matchmaking: The event consists of a total of 10 rounds, with players being paired with opponents of similar levels every three days.

Battle Phase: Gamers will engage in a Popularity Battle. The winner can claim 50% of their opponent's points. These Battle Points are calculated by adding the Basic Points to the Looted Points.

Battle Level: Similar to pushing rank in PUBG Mobile, players can increase their Battle Level by participating in the Battles.

Ladder Promotion rules in PUBG Mobile's Popularity Annual Gala event

Assignment Round: In the Assignment Round of the event, players' initial ladder grades will be based on their popularity gained after the first round. The ladders are categorized into six divisions/grades: SSS, SS, S, A, B, and C, with SSS being the highest achievable grade.

Since Ladder grades can only be upgraded or downgraded by one tier at a time, gamers should aim at securing a high ladder grade during the assignment round.

Ladder Promotion: Each ladder consists of 100 spots, where the top 20 players are promoted, the middle 60 retain their spots, and the bottom 20 are demoted. Gamers must ensure that their rank exceeds the retention cutoff when the ladder results are calculated.

Ladder Rank: A player's position on the ladder is calculated by the Popularity gained during the battle period.

Final Showdown: Round 10 is the decisive round, determining the ultimate ladder grade and rank for players.

Those who maintain their rank above the cutoff point will receive the rewards mentioned above.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India due to government-imposed restrictions. Players from that region are urged to try out the Indian variant- Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).