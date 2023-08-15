5 best ways to push ranks in PUBG Mobile (August 2023)

The competitive gameplay and strategic components of PUBG Mobile continue to draw gamers worldwide. To advance in the game, players must skillfully integrate talent, strategy, and teamwork. PUBG Mobile's ranking system is an in-game component where players from all over the world compete for the Conqueror title (highest rank). However, obtaining it is difficult for players who lack knowledge of maps, recoil control, etc.

In this article, we'll go through the five best techniques for pushing ranks in PUBG Mobile in August 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to push ranks in PUBG Mobile

1) Master your landing and loot phase

The start of any game is critical. Landing in the appropriate place and gaining weapons and equipment soon can set the tone for your PUBG Mobile match. It is critical to choose your landing position intelligently based on whether you like an aggressive, passive, or balanced playstyle. High-traffic regions provide richer rewards, but they also increase the likelihood of meeting opponents early on. Landing in more peaceful areas can offer you more time to acquire resources before engaging in combat.

Effective looting is critical. Prioritise gathering necessities such as weapons, armor, and ammunition. Find and equip attachments that boost weapon performance as you progress. To avoid clutter, manage your inventory effectively and prioritize things that complement your playstyle.

2) Develop superior gunplay and aim skills

Gunplay is a vital talent that can have a big impact on your rank advancement in PUBG Mobile. You must practice your aiming skills through regular training and matches. Practicing in training mode can improve your accuracy and reaction time. You can also experiment with various sensitivity levels to see what works best for you.

Keep in mind that each weapon in this game has its own set of attributes to learn. Discover the basics of common weaponry, such as sniper rifles, SMGs, and assault rifles. Understanding their recoil patterns and shooting styles will help you control your shots better.

3) Enhance your map awareness and positioning

Map awareness and positioning are frequently overlooked in PUBG Mobile. Keep an eye on the diminishing play zone and plan your moves accordingly. Being caught outside the safe zone can result in avoidable harm or death. Use vehicles with caution to cross big distances rapidly, but avoid drawing too much attention to yourself.

Choose high ground when feasible since a height advantage provides improved visibility and cover. During combat, use cover efficiently to reduce your vulnerability and generate opportunities to outplay opponents. Engage in battles from positions that provide you a strategic advantage, and avoid exposing yourself to unnecessary risk.

4) Effective communication and teamwork

Communication and teamwork are critical for obtaining victory in PUBG Mobile's squad matches. Coordination with team members is required to formulate strategies, share information about opponent positions, and make decisions. To keep your squad updated, use voice chat or in-game text communication.

Assign positions and roles to your squad members based on their strengths. Have a designated leader who can make quick judgments and direct the team during stressful times. Fraggers can take the lead in engagements, while support roles can focus on healing and providing cover fire.

5) Continuous learning and adaptation

PUBG Mobile is a constantly growing game, so you must follow the latest updates, revisions, and strategies to keep up with the game. Learn new tactics, positioning, and decision-making by watching professional players and streamers. You can also use replays to analyze your games and discover areas for improvement.

Adaptability is essential for success. Prepare to modify your strategies in response to changing meta, weapon balance, and gaming mechanics. Being flexible in your approach can provide you an advantage over competitors who follow typical patterns.

Bonus: Mental resilience and decision-making under pressure

Mental abilities are just as vital as mechanical abilities. PUBG Mobile is an intense game, so being calm is essential. Maintain your attention and resilience, especially in high-pressure situations.

Practice making decisions under duress. Prioritize your targets and decide when to engage and when to disengage. Patience and wise decisions can alter the tide of war.