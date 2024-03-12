PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes: New map, key features, and more

Lightspeed and Quantum announced the upcoming PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes on March 12, 2024. The new update will bring a new "Skyhigh Spectacle" themed mode for their sixth-anniversary celebration. The patch notes also stated the inclusion of new items like javelins, festive cakes, a new map, and more, which raised the level of excitement in the community.

This article lists all the latest updates, key features, battle pass information, and more mentioned in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes to help you prepare before its launch.

PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes: Key features

The new PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes talk about all the latest features arriving in the game in this next update.

6th Anniversary - New "Skyhigh Spectacle" Themed Mode: Experience different weather conditions on Nimbus Island and discover interesting themed items as developer mentions in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes. In addition, there are chimes, javelins, festive cakes, and more. ("Skyhigh Spectacle" themed mode will be available from March 12, 2024, at 2:00 AM (UTC +0) to May 12, 2024, at 8:59 PM (UTC +0). It will be supported on Erangle, Livik, and Miramar maps). New "Home" gameplay: It can be accessed from the WOW tab and Social Lobby. Freely build your dream home. WOW Updates: In the brand new Enchantopia, you can take on various editing missions and explore maps that incorporate lots of different gameplay. The editing mode includes fun components like music tiles for you to create your own unique gameplay. Miramar Mega Updates: Added 2 new urban areas, gas stations, and other mechanics. Experience cross-sea ziplines and special sandstorm mechanics for an enhanced combat experience. Basic Experience Improvements: Vehicles, firearms, and basic actions have been enhanced for a smoother gaming experience.

New Nimbus Island Map announced in PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

The new Nimbus Island map includes two different islands, and different weather conditions. It is relatively easier to survive here since the Blue Zone will not inflict damage on you. So, the zone prediction strategies will not work in this map. Find out more about the map below.

There are two islands: Sky Isle (Day) and Sky Isle (Night). Sky Isle (Day) is bright and suitable for firefights, while Sky Isle (Night) is darker and better for stealth. You can choose to enter either one. There is a countdown timer for the Nimbus Islands. Once the countdown ends, you'll be transported to somewhere high up in the Playzone. While on a Nimbus Island, you won't suffer damage from the Blue Zone. The Nimbus Islands disappear at the end of the countdown and won't be available again in the same match.

Upon entering a Nimbus Island, you will receive a Respawn Card. Getting eliminated ona Nimbus Island uses up the Respawn Card. You can summon a genie on a Nimbus Island, which grants every player in the summoning team an additional special Respawn Card.

The Nimbus Islands are divided into 3 zones, with the palace containing the most supplies. However, it comes with the risk of even more intense battles.

A new flying carpet vehicle will also be introduced in the next update as mentioned in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Flying carpets will become a reality in PUBG Universe, according to the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes. Here are more details about it.

When there is no one on a Flying Carpet, players can use emotes near the carpet, causing it to dance with the player. When idle, the carpet will turn around and observe nearby players.

Flying Carpets can switch between low-altitude and high-altitude flying. Flying at low- altitude is slower and closer to the ground, and passengers will be able to fire from the backseat. When flying at high-altitude, players cannot shoot, but can activate a short speed boost.

Players can aim at a Flying Carpet from afar to recall it, and they also have the option to release it.

New Sky Treasure Ship in PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

Sky Treasure Ship in the upcoming PUBGM update promised on PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes (Image via Krafton)

The new sky treasure ship is another huge addition to the PUBG Mobile gameplay. This ship can travel to different locations.

The Sky Treasure Ship flies following a fixed route and stops for a while at each boarding point. When the Sky Treasure Ship reaches its final destination, the final crate can be opened for rare rewards.

There is a viewing mechanic on the Sky Treasure Ship that allows you to watch the ship sail from a special perspective. It is also loaded with supplies and randomly drops lots of airdrop rewards at boarding points along its route.

The Sky Treasure Ship also features a Firework Cannon, which can launch fireworks or be used for movement.

Other new inclusions mentioned in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

The developer has included a new Grooving Grenade, Portal Stuff, and Treasure Hunt Mechanics.

Grooving Grenade

Throw the Grooving Grenade to summon a genie and create a temporary dancing zone at the landing spot. Players in the zone are forced to dance with the genie.

Throw multiple Grooving Grenades into the same area to enlarge the dance zone and refresh its duration.

Portal Stuff

Portals can be used to teleport between each other.

Portals can be used to teleport throwables, consumables, vehicles, and players.

Treasure Hunt Mechanic

At the beginning of the match, all players will receive a Treasure Map. After using it, a treasure location will be marked on the map.

Treasure Hunt Mechanics mentioned in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

Crates are divided into regular and premium crates. Find crates of different values to obtain supplies.

There could be a Vault Key inside any crate. Open a Treasure Vault for a chance to obtain rare supplies.

New Themed Areas announced in PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

The new themed areas announced in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 update patch notes are expected to enhance the gameplay experience for the players.

Festive Towns: Multiple locations on the map that contains small vault full of supplies for players.

Multiple locations on the map that contains small vault full of supplies for players. Celebration Hall: Celebration Hall has promised to bring a variety of gameplay experience with chimes, javelins, and more.

Celebration Hall has promised to bring a variety of gameplay experience with chimes, javelins, and more. Chimes : After players enter the area, the wind chimes will ring sequentially. Players need to use guns to shoot the correct wind chimes to solve the puzzle. After solving the puzzle, players can receive a restoration buff and supply rewards. Players can strike the chimes in different sequences to create rich melodies and get rewards.

: After players enter the area, the wind chimes will ring sequentially. Players need to use guns to shoot the correct wind chimes to solve the puzzle. After solving the puzzle, players can receive a restoration buff and supply rewards. Players can strike the chimes in different sequences to create rich melodies and get rewards. Cake : There is a huge Gift Box at the center of the area. There is a flute floating in the air. You can interact with the flute to play a melody, at which point a gift box will automatically open to reveal the celebration cake inside. At this time, you can make a wish to the cake, allowing you to take a picture with the genie and receive supply rewards once you're finished with your wish.

: There is a huge Gift Box at the center of the area. There is a flute floating in the air. You can interact with the flute to play a melody, at which point a gift box will automatically open to reveal the celebration cake inside. At this time, you can make a wish to the cake, allowing you to take a picture with the genie and receive supply rewards once you're finished with your wish. Javelin: After entering the area, you can pick up a javelin and a treasure chest tied to balloons will appear in the air. Players can throw the javelin to travel medium to long distances. If the javelin hits the treasure chest, the player will directly get the supplies. The javelin and firearms cannot both be equipped at the same time. After throwing the javelin, the player will fly along with it. The javelin disappears when leaving the area, as well as after being used.

New Home Gameplay in PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

Expand Tweet

The developers stated that a new "Home" gameplay mode will be gradually available for the players from March 12, 2024, at 2:00 AM (UTC +0) onwards. The new mode, as announced in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 update, will be accessible to you from the WOW tab and the Social Lobby.

Gameplay

There is a butler in each home. Players will be given a male and a female butler that will be unlocked at Home Lv. 3.

Added a new Home Shop to the Cheer Park, where players can freely purchase home items and participate in Lucky Spins.

Players can freely build their dream homes. It supports group editing with up to 4 players.

Visit other players' homes and explore the infinite possibilities of this new feature.

Plant a mysterious Home Tree and harvest Home Coins every day.

Players can interact with friends by leaving messages in their homes.

Players can release messengers from their home and receive messengers from other homes.

Players can display in-game photos on the Photo Wall. They can also upload their own photos from their mobile phones.

Players can freely build their dream homes. It supports group editing with up to 4 players.

Visit other players' homes and explore the infinite possibilities of this new feature.

Plant a mysterious Home Tree and harvest Home Coins every day.

Players can interact with friends by leaving messages in their homes.

Players can release messengers from their home and receive messengers from other homes.

Players can display in-game photos on the Photo Wall. They can also upload their own photos from their mobile phones.

Players can set unique background music, place a Music Player to play acquired music, and play music instruments in their homes, as well as invite friends to play along.

Players can interact with various objects in their homes, such as chairs, sofas, beds, lamps, two-seater swings, speakers, guitars, pianos, violins, and more.

Complete home missions to get fabulous rewards.

Features

Home Camera & Album : Added a camera mode and custom camera angles for home. After taking an image, players can save them to their mobile phones or their home photo album.

: Added a camera mode and custom camera angles for home. After taking an image, players can save them to their mobile phones or their home photo album. Home Gift Sending : When visiting someone's Home, you can send them Popularity Gifts. The gift effect will have an effect on the Home's scenery.

: When visiting someone's Home, you can send them Popularity Gifts. The gift effect will have an effect on the Home's scenery. Home Loot: Spend more than 5 minutes in each Ranked Classic Mode match to participate in the Home Loot Draw.

World of Wonder Gameplay updates mentioned in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

As promised in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes, this new World of Wonder Gameplay update will be live with the release of the upcoming version 3.1.

In the new Enchantopia Area, you can freely participate in different activities and can enter the Progress Hub to try out editing. Below are new map and gameplay templates, and more.

Map and Gameplay Templates in PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

Expand Tweet

New Map Template : Similar to the Nimbus Island of the themed mode, it comes with a night sky.

: Similar to the Nimbus Island of the themed mode, it comes with a night sky. New Gameplay Template - Bio Infection : At the start of the game, a random player will be turned into a zombie and can infect other players to turn them into zombies.

: At the start of the game, a random player will be turned into a zombie and can infect other players to turn them into zombies. New Fairy Tale Parts: These include pirate ships, cannons, telescopes, and more.

These include pirate ships, cannons, telescopes, and more. Added 2 new weather effects, rainy and overcast.

New Gameplay devices

Music Tile Device : When a player steps on a music tile, it will sound with corresponding music. The color and tones can be edited.

: When a player steps on a music tile, it will sound with corresponding music. The color and tones can be edited. Helicopter Device : Can be used to spawn UHGO Helicopters.

: Can be used to spawn UHGO Helicopters. Storage Device : Allows players to store and retrieve items while playing. The item data can be saved to the cloud.

: Allows players to store and retrieve items while playing. The item data can be saved to the cloud. Chat Bubble Device : Generates a chat bubble above the character's head. Players can edit the contents and duration of the bubble.

: Generates a chat bubble above the character's head. Players can edit the contents and duration of the bubble. Overall Action Device : Detects all actions within the match, and can execute specific actions.

: Detects all actions within the match, and can execute specific actions. Camera Device: Allows you to switch camera angles or lock the camera onto a character. Players can dynamically adjust the camera parameters.

New Gameplay Improvements in PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

Character Switch Device: Added an option to transform into a zombie with various forms. When transformed, the zombie has the ability to infect and knock down players.

Added an option to transform into a zombie with various forms. When transformed, the zombie has the ability to infect and knock down players. Environment Control Device : Added rainy and snowy weather.

: Added rainy and snowy weather. Character EXP Device : It can now reset the character level to 1 or decrease it by one level.

: It can now reset the character level to 1 or decrease it by one level. Buff Management Device : Players can now jump directly to the customization page. A new invincibility buff has also been added.

: Players can now jump directly to the customization page. A new invincibility buff has also been added. Multiple-Choice Decision Device : It now supports up to 10 options.

: It now supports up to 10 options. Variable Management Device : Can now directly modify a player's points.

: Can now directly modify a player's points. Interactive Device : Interactive objects can now display models during gameplay.

: Interactive objects can now display models during gameplay. Area Trigger Device: Added a trigger option for when a certain number of players are in the area.

Game parameter settings changes promised in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

Custom Battle UI Layout : The battle UI layout can now be customized for WOW. It does not conflict with other modes.

: The battle UI layout can now be customized for WOW. It does not conflict with other modes. Improved Device Categorization : Devices are now distinguishable by colors.

: Devices are now distinguishable by colors. New HUD Information Display Interface : Displays Faction information.

: Displays Faction information. Overall Action Management: This page is accessible from all devices.

This page is accessible from all devices. New Game Parameter : Added the option to retain equipment from the current match.

: Added the option to retain equipment from the current match. New Game Parameter : Added an option to show elimination streaks.

: Added an option to show elimination streaks. Match Log Updates: In-game logs now include features for displaying variables and expressions, as well as the ability to export logs to the clipboard.

Control and Interaction

Custom Material Colors & Patterns : Material colors and patterns can now be customized.

: Material colors and patterns can now be customized. Decorative Objects Supporting Custom Materials: Materials of decorative items can also be customized.

Materials of decorative items can also be customized. Prefabs Retain Grouped Object Interactizatio n: After generating a prefab, the previous grouped object remains interactized.

n: After generating a prefab, the previous grouped object remains interactized. New Timed Devices & Corresponding Reminders: For certain time-limited supplies related to events or themes, they will be replaced with default supplies when they expire.

Other updates mentioned in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

The Social Lobby now shows WOW Creator information.

Improved the WOW creation evaluation process.

Improved how the trending tab is shown by supporting sub-themes. (This feature will gradually become available when the version releases.)

Smart Generator: Players can input custom text, and the system automatically

generates components based on the inputted text.

Group Editing Improvements: When a player is editing an object, teammates are unable to edit the same object.

Beta creation gameplay description mentioned in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes

Pan and Blade Ball: There is pushback when deflecting the Blade Ball with a Pan announced in PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes. Players compete on a small reef, and if pushed into the water, they must quickly swim back, or they won't be able to continue deflecting the Blade Ball. Players compete in this 2v2 team deathmatch.

There is pushback when deflecting the Blade Ball with a Pan announced in PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes. Players compete on a small reef, and if pushed into the water, they must quickly swim back, or they won't be able to continue deflecting the Blade Ball. Players compete in this 2v2 team deathmatch. 2v2 Grenade Blade Ball: The Grenade Blade Ball explodes when the countdown ends, inflicting damage to or eliminating players within its blast radius. If the Blade Ball mentioned in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes is not deflected successfully, it will explode immediately. Players compete in a 2v2 team deathmatch.

The Grenade Blade Ball explodes when the countdown ends, inflicting damage to or eliminating players within its blast radius. If the Blade Ball mentioned in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes is not deflected successfully, it will explode immediately. Players compete in a 2v2 team deathmatch. 8-Player Grenade Blade Ball: The Grenade Blade Ball explodes when the countdown ends, inflicting damage to or eliminating players within its blast radius as mentioned in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes. If the Blade Ball is not deflected successfully, it will explode immediately. 8 players compete in a score match with respawns. At the end of the countdown, the player with the most

These updates mentioned in the PUBG Mobile version 3.1 patch notes have excited the community. Feel free to follow Sportskeeda for all the PUBG Mobile-related updates.