The PUBG Mobile 3.1 update will be released on March 13, 2024, at 10:00 UTC. Its standout features include the new themed mode "Skyhigh Spectacle" and the new gameplay mode "Home." This update will let players experience various intricacies of the Aladdin world, from a flying carpet as a new mode of transport to a genie that grants gifts.

Keeping that in mind, this article highlights the top 5 features of PUBG Mobile 3.1 update.

What are the 5 best features of PUBG Mobile 3.1 update?

1) New Themed Mode: Skyhigh Spectacle

Skyhigh Spectacle (Image via Tencent Games)

Skyhigh Spectacle stands out among the best features of the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update. This mode takes players on a mesmerizing adventure set in the skies, unfolding across familiar maps like Erangel, Livik, and Miramar, as well as the all-new Nimbus Island.

Players will receive a respawn card upon entry, allowing them to respawn on the island and continue their quest for victory. They can acquire an additional respawn card on the Nimbus Island if they successfully summon the genie.

What makes Skyhigh Spectacle truly unique are the new modes of transport, including the sky treasure ship and flying carpet, adding an element of fantasy and excitement to the gameplay. Additionally, strategic items like the grooving grenade, treasure map, and portal staff offer tactical depth, enabling temporary zone control and strategic teleportation.

With themed areas like Festive Town and Celebration Hall, players can engage in diverse gameplay scenarios, from puzzles to treasure hunts.

2) New gameplay: Home

Home gameplay (Image via Tencent Games)

The "Home" gameplay mode adds a whole new dimension to PUBG Mobile. Players can now customize and build their own homes, complete with male and female butlers that unlock at Home Lv. 3, offering assistance and personalization options. The home shop in cheer park allows players to purchase items and engage in lucky spins, while group editing capabilities encourage collaborative creativity among friends.

Players can explore other players' homes, interact with objects, plant a Home Tree for daily rewards, and even send messages and gifts to friends. The Home Camera feature enables custom angles for capturing memorable moments, further enhancing the immersive experience of the Home mode.

3) WOW gameplay update

WOW update (Image via Tencent Games)

The World of Wonder (WOW) gameplay updates introduces players to Enchantopia, a realm filled with creative possibilities. From new map templates inspired by Nimbus Island to innovative devices like the music tile and helicopter spawns, it brings a fresh and dynamic gameplay experience.

It also introduces new fairy tale elements like pirate ships and cannons, as well as dynamic weather effects such as rain and overcast skies to the game. Players can engage in Bio Infection gameplay, where one player becomes a zombie, infecting others in an intense survival challenge.

The addition of customizable materials, prefabs, and improved group editing tools empowers players to unleash their creativity in Enchantopia.

4) Miramar mega update

Miramar update (Image via Tencent Games)

Miramar, one of PUBG Mobile's iconic maps, receives a major overhaul in the 3.1 update. New urban areas like Truck Stop and Partona, along with enhancements to terrain and vegetation, breathe new life into the desert landscape.

The introduction of ziplines offers fast traversal options, while the Gas Station feature adds a strategic element to vehicle management. Sandstorms add an extra layer of challenge, requiring players to adapt their strategies in the face of adverse weather conditions.

5) Metro Royale enhancements

Metro Royale update (Image via Tencent Games)

The Metro Royale gamemode gets a significant boost in the 3.1 update, with adjustments to firearm attachments and exciting new collectibles. The Enhanced Silencer now reduces recoil for SMGs, rifles, and sniper rifles, offering players more control over their weapons during intense firefights.

The Metro Royale gamemode will now feature exclusive emotes tied to Gold collectibles, adding a fun and rewarding element to the gameplay. New areas like Treasure Ship and Balloon Crates provide fresh challenges and opportunities for loot, enhancing the overall experience of Metro Royale.

Note: The Indian government has banned PUBG Mobile in the country. Hence, Indian gamers should avoid indulging in this game. Instead, they can play Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), which is similar the Indian version of the game.

