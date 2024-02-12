PUBG Mobile beginner's guide to shooting mechanics

Staring out in PUBG Mobile as a novice may be exhilarating and difficult simultaneously. Gaining proficiency in this title's shooting mechanics — a core skill set essential for survival — is the key to success. This article will talk about firing modes, how to aim accurately, target tracking, and understanding weapon classifications as well as recoil control.

It will offer tips to help novices wrap their heads around the game's intricacies, improve their abilities, and raise their chances of winning in this mobile battle royale title.

All details about the shooting mechanics in PUBG Mobile

1) Understanding weapon categories and recoil control

Various weapons for various ranges (Image via Zendex/YouTube)

Weapons in PUBG Mobile are divided into several classes, each with special qualities. The categories include Sniper Rifles, Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, and more.

Selecting your primary and secondary weapons carefully is important since the options in each class perform best in particular situations. For instance, a gun from the SMG category will yield better results in close-quarters combat compared to an AR.

Regardless of the weapon you're using, controlling recoil is essential for precise shooting. Guns present recoil when they are fired, making the crosshair move around. Practice rapid bursts of fire instead of long sprays to help control recoil.

To counteract the crosshair's vertical movement, pull down on the screen and make any necessary horizontal adjustments. During combat, this method aids in maintaining precision, particularly in medium- to long-range gunfights.

Furthermore, attachments are essential for managing recoil. Compensators and vertical grips are examples of these that greatly lessen recoil and improve your control over your weapon. Try out various configurations to determine which one best fits your playing style.

2) Optimizing aim and target tracking

Aim trackers (Image via Xifan/YouTube)

One essential ability that may make or break your PUBG Mobile experience is your aim. If your device has the gyroscope feature, make sure to use it. It makes aiming more dynamic and responsive. Adjust its sensitivity levels to achieve the ideal ratio of accuracy to speed.

To prevail in gunfights, target tracking is essential. Maintain your crosshair in the center of the screen at all times, and practice keeping it on moving targets. By estimating the course of the enemy, you can anticipate their moves and modify your aim accordingly. Hip-firing in PUBG Mobile can be useful in close-quarters battle, but for longer ranges, use the scope to improve your accuracy.

Keep your movements under control while aiming, as this will facilitate precision. And during confrontations, try not to strafe too much. That is because doing so can affect your accuracy. Instead, to outmaneuver your rivals, employ cover and carefully place peeks.

3) Mastering firing modes and positioning

Positioning matters in combat (Image via Xifan/YouTube)

Three fire modes are available in this game: single, burst, and full-auto. Recognize the advantages and disadvantages of each approach to adjust to various circumstances. Long-range engagements in PUBG Mobile are best served by single and burst modes, which help preserve ammunition and ensure better accuracy. To take your targets down quickly in close-quarters combat, switch to full auto.

For shooting to be successful, positioning yourself properly is essential. Always be mindful of your surroundings, and make use of cover. To reduce exposure and increase your chances of landing a shot, peek from behind the cover. Stealth and avoid making unnecessary noise to surprise your opponents.

Practice maintaining control over your movement while shooting as well. To purposefully make oneself difficult to hit, strafe, crouch, and go prone. In the brutal environment of PUBG Mobile, mastering the balance between aggressive and defensive moves will greatly increase your chances of survival.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.