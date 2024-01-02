PUBG Mobile hip-fire guide (2024)

In PUBG Mobile, you must be familiar with a variety of fighting mechanics, one of which is hip-firing. Using a weapon without aiming allows you to retaliate and kill enemies at breakneck speed. This is an important ability that can have a big impact on how you play matches in the title.

This article explains how you can enhance your hip-firing in the game to outperform your opponents.

Tips to master hip-firing in PUBG Mobile in 2024

The basics of hip-firing in PUBG Mobile

In PUBG Mobile, hip fire refers to the act of firing your weapon without using scopes. Understanding its principles is essential for quickly dispatching enemies. Each weapon has a distinct hip-fire spread, and understanding it can significantly improve your chances of hitting your target. Try this approach of shooting with different guns to become acquainted with their recoil patterns.

Experiment with hip-firing in a variety of circumstances, including close-quarter combat and while moving. Remember that it is most effective at near to mid-range distances, so choose your battles carefully.

Utilizing attachments to enhance hip-fire performance

Attachments influence how your weapon performs in PUBG Mobile. When utilizing hip fire, certain ones can make a considerable difference. The Laser Sight is a popular device for boosting accuracy when you don't have a scope. It significantly reduces hip-fire dispersion, giving you more control over your pistol.

To reduce firearm recoil when firing from the hip, use a vertical or angled foregrip. Lower gun movement results in more accurate shot placement, which is especially crucial when assaulting opponents without aiming down the sight. Experiment with various attachment combinations to find a setup that best suits your playstyle and increases your hip-fire abilities.

Movement and positioning

Since hip-firing is most effective when you're moving, understanding mobility and proper placement is crucial. During combat, strafing and weaving can make you a more difficult target while keeping your aim precise. Combine lateral movements with controlled bursts of hip fire to increase your chances of destroying adversaries while remaining elusive.

Understanding the map and exploiting the cover efficiently are both crucial in this title. Use terrain and structures to attack enemies with hip fire while limiting your exposure to them. Unpredictability in your movements may provide you an advantage in hip-fire encounters and let you take them out when they are caught off guard.

In PUBG Mobile, mastering hip fire requires a combination of core abilities, attachments, and strategic gaming. To gain better outcomes in combat, focus on mastering weapon hip-fire patterns, using attachments to boost their performance, and refining your mobility and positioning.

Continuous practice and adaptation to different conditions can also help you enhance your hip-fire game and get more Chicken Dinners.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those in the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the popular mobile title.