PUBG Mobile: Chicken Dinner guide (December 2023)

To conquer PUBG Mobile and obtain the coveted Chicken Dinner, you must possess strong shooting abilities, fast thinking, and other essential talents. Despite the title's constant changes, the essential tactics you have to employ to prevail haven't changed since the game's debut.

In this article, we will go through a few strategies to assist you in gaining an edge over your competitors and winning a Chicken Dinner.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to get a Chicken Dinner in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Landing strategy and loot management

In PUBG Mobile, securing a Chicken Dinner begins with a clever landing and effective loot management. Choose your landing place intelligently, avoiding congested areas to reduce early-game encounters. Hot zones may provide tremendous action, but surviving the early stages is critical for the long term. Once you've landed, prioritize looting buildings.

Concentrate on locating necessary items like weapons, armor, and healing supplies. A well-balanced loadout is essential; make sure you have both short and long-range weapons, as well as enough ammunition. Utility items such as grenades and smoke can swing the tide in fierce firefights.

2) Smart positioning and map awareness

To win in PUBG Mobile, you must maintain map awareness and master the art of positioning. To predict opponent moves, always be watchful and keep an eye on the mini-map. Use headphones to listen to distant gunfire, footsteps, or car sounds to learn more about surrounding players. During the middle to late game stages, optimal positioning is critical.

When possible, choose elevated ground for a better vantage position and enhanced sight. Running in wide fields is dangerous since it makes you an easy target. Instead, use covers such as trees, rocks, and buildings to walk quietly. Since the final few circles might be heated, positioning yourself near the center of the safe zone can improve your chances of managing the final engagements.

3) Adaptability and decision-making

PUBG Mobile is a fast-paced game where agility is essential for landing a Chicken Dinner. Be prepared to change your playstyle when the situation changes. Consider close-quarters combat tactics if the circle closes in around an urban location. Use shelter in open regions and engage adversaries from a distance. Decision-making is also critical.

Rapidly assess each circumstance and make informed decisions. Should you confront your adversary or keep a low profile? Is it time to utilize your medical kit, or should you reserve it for a more dire situation? These choices can affect your survival and, ultimately, your success in the game.

Combine these elements with practice and a cool-headed approach, and you'll find yourself enjoying the taste of victory more frequently in the ever-competitive battlegrounds.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.