PUBG Mobile: 50 cool and unique name symbols

PUBG Mobile has become a phenomenon in the mobile gaming industry. Since its release, the game has seen enormous growth. It has garnered over 100 million downloads, allowing for an overall rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store.

Because of the massively active player base, users are now getting creative with IGNs (In-Game Names) and name symbols. Moreover, while forming a PUBG Mobile clan, most of the times, leaders use various attractive and stylish name symbols for the group's name.

The primary advantage of using elegant name symbols and notable names in PUBG Mobile is so people can easily remember your name, and to keep yourself distinguished from the rest of the players.

With that in mind, here's a list of 50 popular PUBG Mobile name symbols, which you can choose to create a distinctive IGN for yourself.

Cool and stylish PUBG Mobile name symbols

ツ

么

彡

〆

私

٭Ł

×

®

ジ

Ø

刁

ズ

丶

シ

연

气

个

Ð

★

✴

✮

❁

☆

✵

✯

❂

♔

♝

♧

♕

♞

♣

♚

♖

♟

♡

♛

ハ

ク

ほ

う

バ

グ

ぼ

ぇ

パ

ケ

ぽ

ㄷ

ㅶ

Apart from the above PUBG Mobile name symbols list, you can also create and select your unique IGN's by using various name generators. Some of these websites are:

1. Tricksnation

The site has multiple options from which players can choose the names they like.

2. NameGenerator.biz

This site has a text box, and when players enter the name here, it generates an output in various fonts.

3. NickFinder

Like tricksnation, this site also has a list of available names from which the IGN can be selected.

How to use the rename card and change the in-game name

Follow the steps given below to change your IGN using the rename card: