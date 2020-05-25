PUBG Mobile: 50 cool and unique names 

Some unique and cool PUBG names

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games in the world, with over 100 million downloads in Google Play store. In PUBG Mobile, some players prefer straight forward in-game names whereas others prefer to have some unique and cool names that differentiate them from the others.

Here is a list of some unique and cool in-game names

Cool and unique PUBG Mobile names

Dɘʌɗpooɭ

★Alpha★♆ Pөѕєїԁөи ♆

Deton4tOr

Ov3rk1ll

R@1N

amm0

F1RE

BŁΛCKŠTØŔM

Z3US

DΛMΛGE

Δ GammaΔ

Xx-DΞΛDSH0T-xX

~ VENOM ~

bOT

Dɘvɩɭ

𝓣𝓻𝓸𝓳𝓪𝓷

•D3MON•

ExWhyZed

vɩp3ʀ

ICE

R00K1E

TR1GGER

P么1N

ĐàRkÇlöwn•

sʜot

SWΛG

Tƴʀʌŋŋƴ

Mafia

Badßoy

STRANGER

T1tan

KNIGHT

υηκηοωη

8bit

Rʌvɘŋ

Hydra

Рэяғэст

Coɱpɭɘx

ᴅᴀɢɢᴇʀ

Fury

LøneWølf

Annihilator

HyPer

Hunt3r

Critical

Troll

R3kt

Bʀʌvo

SｋULL

Apart from this list, you can also create and select your unique PUBG Mobile names by using various name generators; some of them are given below.

1. Tricksnation

The site has various options from which the players can select the names they like.

2 .NameGenerator.biz

This site has a text box, when the players enter the name, it gives the output in various fonts.

3. NickFinder

Like tricksnation this site also has a list of available name from which the IGN can be selected.

How to change your name in PUBG Mobile?

Step 1: Open the PUBG Mobile app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to inventory at the bottom of the screen. Move to the section below the emotes section in the inventory.

Step 3: Click on the PUBG Mobile Rename Card.

Step 4: Click on the 'Use' option. A pop-up will appear asking the player to enter a new nickname.

Step 5: Input a new name and click ok.

