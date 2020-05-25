PUBG Mobile: 50 cool and unique names
- Here's a list of cool and unique names that players can use in PUBG Mobile.
- Some players prefer straightforward names whereas other players prefer unique and cool names with stylish text.
PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games in the world, with over 100 million downloads in Google Play store. In PUBG Mobile, some players prefer straight forward in-game names whereas others prefer to have some unique and cool names that differentiate them from the others.
Here is a list of some unique and cool in-game names
Cool and unique PUBG Mobile names
- Dɘʌɗpooɭ
- ★Alpha★♆ Pөѕєїԁөи ♆
- Deton4tOr
- Ov3rk1ll
- R@1N
- amm0
- F1RE
- BŁΛCKŠTØŔM
- Z3US
- DΛMΛGE
- Δ GammaΔ
- Xx-DΞΛDSH0T-xX
- ~ VENOM ~
- bOT
- Dɘvɩɭ
- 𝓣𝓻𝓸𝓳𝓪𝓷
- •D3MON•
- ExWhyZed
- vɩp3ʀ
- ICE
- R00K1E
- TR1GGER
- P么1N
- ĐàRkÇlöwn•
- sʜot
- SWΛG
- Tƴʀʌŋŋƴ
- Mafia
- Badßoy
- STRANGER
- T1tan
- KNIGHT
- υηκηοωη
- 8bit
- Rʌvɘŋ
- Hydra
- Рэяғэст
- Coɱpɭɘx
- ᴅᴀɢɢᴇʀ
- Fury
- LøneWølf
- Annihilator
- HyPer
- Hunt3r
- Critical
- Troll
- R3kt
- Bʀʌvo
- SｋULL
Apart from this list, you can also create and select your unique PUBG Mobile names by using various name generators; some of them are given below.
1. Tricksnation
The site has various options from which the players can select the names they like.
This site has a text box, when the players enter the name, it gives the output in various fonts.
3. NickFinder
Like tricksnation this site also has a list of available name from which the IGN can be selected.
How to change your name in PUBG Mobile?
Step 1: Open the PUBG Mobile app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Go to inventory at the bottom of the screen. Move to the section below the emotes section in the inventory.
Step 3: Click on the PUBG Mobile Rename Card.
Step 4: Click on the 'Use' option. A pop-up will appear asking the player to enter a new nickname.
Step 5: Input a new name and click ok.
