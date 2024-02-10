PUBG Mobile guide for mid-game survival

In PUBG Mobile, surviving the mid-game demands tactical skill and a strategic approach. Players have to negotiate hazardous terrain and participate in intense combat confrontations as the game goes on and the safe zone shrinks. We'll explore key tactics for mid-game survival in this book, with an emphasis on tactical combat, resource management, and strategic location.

You'll increase your chances of beating the opposition and getting that much-desired Chicken Dinner in PUBG Mobile by becoming an expert in these crucial gameplay elements.

Tips and tricks to survive in mid-game in PUBG Mobile

1) Strategic positioning

Utilize cover effectively: Always prioritize cover when going through open terrain or between buildings. To reduce your exposure and shield yourself from hostile fire, use houses, rocks, trees, and other structures. Whenever possible, try to stay out of the open, as this makes you a prime target for snipers and other gamers.

Continue to move: In addition to finding cover, you must never stop moving to prevent turning into a routine target. To stay one step ahead of your opponents tactically, keep moving around the safe zone in PUBG Mobile. Avoid being stationary for extended periods, as this leaves you open to ambushes and flanking attacks.

Control the high ground: Try to take positions on the high ground whenever possible. Since elevated terrain offers improved view and firing angles, you can identify foes more quickly and take the initiative while engaging them. Keep an eye on your surroundings and use the terrain when you can.

2) Resource management in PUBG Mobile

Manage your inventory: Prioritize important goods like grenades, guns, ammunition, and medical supplies in your inventory and keep it well-organized. Get rid of anything extra to make room for more crucial equipment. Think about packing a well-balanced loadout with weapons suitable for close-quarters and long-range engagements in PUBG Mobile.

Stock up on supplies: Make sure to resupply first aid kits, pain relievers, and energy drinks as you battle adversaries and loot buildings. These supplies are essential for maintaining your health during protracted interactions and recovering from injuries. For better loot, prioritize looting high-value spots like airdrops and supply drops.

Manage your ammunition: Make sure you have enough ammunition to last you through firefights by keeping a tight eye on your ammunition supplies. Look for ammo containers and steal from them as much as possible to restock on supplies. To prevent running out of ammunition in the middle of a battle, consider bringing several weapons that take different kinds of ammunition.

3) Engage in tactical combat

Choose your battles wisely: Not every conflict is worth fighting, especially if you're in a tight spot or lack supplies. Use your judgment to balance the potential rewards and hazards of each battle, prioritizing those who have the highest chance of winning.

Share information with your group: Effective communication is essential for coordinating movements and carrying out tactical moves when playing as a group. To coordinate your activities with your teammates during firefights, use voice chat or in-game messaging.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.