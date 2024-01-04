PUBG Mobile: Chicken Dinner guide (2024)

To win in PUBG Mobile and acquire the coveted Chicken Dinner, you must have good shooting ability, quick thinking, and other necessary skills. Despite the title receiving regular updates, the key methods required to succeed haven't changed since the game's release.

In this article, we'll cover a few methods to help you gain an advantage over your competition and win a Chicken Dinner.

Tips to get a Chicken Dinner in PUBG Mobile (2024)

1) Landing strategy and loot management

Securing a Chicken Dinner in PUBG Mobile begins with a skillful landing and effective loot management. Choose your landing spot wisely, avoiding busy locations to minimize early-game encounters. Hot zones may provide intense activity, but surviving the early stages is crucial for long-term survival. Prioritize plundering buildings once you've landed.

Concentrate on locating necessary things like weapons, armor, and healing supplies. Ensure you have a well-balanced loadout with short- and long-range weapons and ample ammunition. In heated firefights, utility items like grenades and smoke can turn the tide.

2) Smart positioning and map awareness

To win in PUBG Mobile, you must keep track of the map and master the art of positioning. Always remain alert and keep an eye on the mini-map to foresee opponent actions. To discover more about the players around you, use headphones to listen to distant gunfire, footfall, or car sounds.

The optimal location is crucial during the middle to late game stages. When possible, consider elevated land for a better vantage point and better visibility. Running in open fields is risky because it makes you an easy target. Instead, walk silently by using covers such as trees, rocks, and buildings. Because the final few circles may be intense, positioning oneself near the center of the safe zone can help you manage the final engagements.

3) Adaptability and decision-making

PUBG Mobile is a fast-paced game in which agility is required to land a Chicken Dinner. Prepare to adapt your playstyle as the circumstance evolves. If the circle closes in around an urban area, consider close-quarters combat methods. Use open areas for cover and engage enemies from a distance.

Making quick decisions is also essential. You need to rapidly examine each situation and react immediately. Should you confront your foe or remain silent? Is it time to use your medical kit, or should you save it for a more serious emergency? These decisions can have an impact on your survival and, eventually, your success in the game.

Combine these aspects with practice and a level-headed approach, and you'll find yourself tasting success more regularly on the ever-competitive battlefields.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.