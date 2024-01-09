PUBG Mobile guide to get the highest kills (2024)

PUBG Mobile gamers continue to strive for the most kills in the game. This requires quick thinking and a well-thought-out strategy. In today's post, we'll go over five key suggestions to help you improve your gaming skills and guarantee you're ready to control the battlefield, claim victory, and achieve those desired high kill counts.

You can gain an advantage over your opponents by using these PUBG Mobile techniques, which range from weapon skill to map awareness and collaboration.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those in the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.

Best tips to get the highest kills in PUBG Mobile (2024)

1) Strategic landing

In PUBG Mobile, landing intelligently is important for maximizing kill potential. Choose hot drop locations where many players are likely to land. Pochinki, School, and Bootcamp are popular venues for early-game activities.

You must scavenge weapons and armor as soon as you land to gain an immediate advantage over your opponents. Early fights in PUBG Mobile help you rack up kills and improve your overall combat abilities.

Consider dropping near supply drops since they attract players looking for high-tier loot. Be cautious, however, as some places may become heavily contested. If you're confident in your talents, contesting supply drops can lead to many kills and great payouts.

2) Aggressive gameplay

You should use an aggressive playstyle to increase your kill total in the game. Rather than playing passively and avoiding interactions, actively seek out encounters whenever possible. Vehicles can easily travel long distances, allowing you to access hotspots and fight enemies. Aside from that, you must always listen to gunshots and follow the sound to locate your opponents.

When participating in combat, use grenades and smoke grenades strategically. Frag grenades can expel attackers from cover, while smoke grenades can be used to reposition or revive allies. Close-quarter combat is essential for obtaining kills, so practice rapid reactions and precise targeting.

Also, watch the shrinking play zone and position yourself toward the center. As they approach the secure zone, you will face more opponents. Camping on the outskirts may help you survive, but it will not help you obtain kills.

3) Effective weapon management and communication in the game

Choose weapons that complement one another and suit your playstyle. Combining a versatile assault rifle, for instance, with a close-quarters weapon like a shotgun or submachine gun makes sense. To improve accuracy and reduce recoil, ensure your weapons have all the necessary accessories.

Communication is vital, especially in squad-based games. Coordination is necessary to plan attacks, transmit information about opponent positions, and coordinate movements with teammates. A well-coordinated group can dominate the battlefield, leading to more kill opportunities. Voice chat or in-game messaging can help you stay connected to your team and implement goals fast.

