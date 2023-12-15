Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for winning early fights (December 2023)

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the objective is to be the final person or team standing. Gaining a strong position in the game requires winning early fights. These insights will provide you with the knowledge and skills to surpass your rivals on high-stakes battlefields, from selecting the ideal landing spots to perfecting combat tactics and positioning.

This brief guide will provide three essential strategies for dominating early-game battles, all appropriate for the most recent BGMI meta.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to win early fights in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Strategic landing spots

Choose your drop-off site carefully in BGMI. Choose spots with a low player density to guarantee you have a chance to get some early rewards without being overwhelmed. Popular destinations such as Pochinki, School, and Georgopol are generally packed, so try landing in a somewhat less crowded location such as Rozhok, Gatka, or Yasnaya Polyana.

Once you've decided on a landing zone, look for structures with several entrance points and plenty of loot. This will offer you the advantage of being able to quickly prepare for prospective encounters. To avoid early-game clashes, keep an eye on the flight route and alter your landing position accordingly.

2) Efficient looting and quick decision-making

In the early phases of the game, speed is crucial. Gather the requirements as quickly as possible—weapons, armor, and healing items, while keeping a watch out for nearby adversaries.

Assault rifles and submachine weapons with excellent early-game potential should be preferred. A reliable weapon and adequate armor can considerably improve your chances of survival during the opening conflicts.

Keep an ear out for footsteps and other aural clues that could signal close opponents while you scavenge. Stay attentive and prepared to engage in a fight or escape strategically depending on the scenario. Avoid excessive looting; it's better to be well-equipped and on the move than to be caught off guard by an opponent.

3) Mindful engagement and positioning in BGMI

Before engaging an opponent in BGMI, evaluate the circumstances. Consider your opponent's equipment, your current health and resources, and the available cover. Throughout the early game, pick your battles carefully to increase your chances of winning.

Make use of the terrain to your advantage. Seek cover, move erratically, and avoid remaining steady. Try to get a high vantage position if possible for improved visibility and control over the engagement. Keep an eye on the play zone and position yourself wisely to prevent getting stuck in the dwindling circle.

Finally, if you play in a team, make sure you communicate well with your teammates. Share information about opponent locations, coordinate your activities, and provide mutual support during firefights. Teamwork can be a valuable tool, particularly in hectic early-game conditions.

Always remember that practice makes perfect. The more early-game fights you participate in, the better you'll become at making split-second judgments and coming out on top.