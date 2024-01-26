5 Best PUBG Mobile guns with the least weapon recoil

Realistic gun mechanics and intense gameplay have cemented PUBG Mobile as a popular title. Regarding mechanics, recoil control is a crucial ability to master as it significantly affects performance and accuracy. While several elements contribute to recoil control, selecting the appropriate weapon is critical.

Here are five PUBG Mobile firearms with the least weapon recoil, allowing you to retain precision and dominate the battleground.

PUBG Mobile guns which have less recoil to control

1) AUG A3

An adaptable 5.56mm bullpup assault rifle, the AUG A3 is notable for its accuracy and low recoil. It fires slower than some other assault guns, which gives players more control over extended firing. The gun has a distinctive bullpup design that reduces recoil, making it a great choice for precise long-range shooting in PUBG Mobile.

Attachments like the Compensator and Vertical Foregrip can improve the AUG A3's capacity to control recoil. Despite being tough to find, the AUG A3 is fantastic for those seeking a reliable weapon with minimal recoil, exceptional damage, and accuracy.

2) M416

Popular 5.56mm assault rifles, like the M416 type, are renowned for their consistent performance and manageable muzzle flash. The M416's balanced damage output and fire rate make it effective in various combat circumstances. With add-ons like the Compensator and Vertical Foregrip, its regulated recoil pattern allows it to be used for both long- and mid-range shooting.

Besides its control over recoil, expert players also choose the M416 because of its durability and adaptability.

3) G36C

The G36C is noted for its compact size and controlled recoil. This 5.56mm assault rifle has a significantly more controlled recoil pattern even though it discharges far more slowly than other rifles. For those who appreciate control and accuracy, it's an excellent choice, especially in mid-range battles in PUBG Mobile.

Accessory features like the compensator and vertical foregrip improve the G36C's control over recoil. Because of its tiny size and low recoil, this rifle is an effective option.

4) UMP45

A popular submachine gun in the .45 ACP class, the UMP45 comes with a low recoil. Although not an assault rifle, it has surprisingly minimal recoil, especially with the compensator and vertical foregrip installed. This makes it a suitable solution for players who want to maintain control over recoil without sacrificing mobility.

The UMP45 is a good option for anyone seeking versatility in combat due to its light recoil and adaptability in close-quarters and mid-range warfare.

5) SCAR-L

The SCAR-L is renowned for its accuracy and efficient recoil management. Although it allows players to keep their aim even during a fierce attack, the SCAR-L has a slower fire rate than the M416.

Players who value precision and stability will find this 5.56mm assault rifle an excellent alternative due to its enhanced capacity to withstand recoil, especially when combined with a Compensator and Vertical Foregrip. The SCAR-L is a great choice for players seeking a versatile assault rifle.

Ultimately, in terms of overall efficacy and recoil management, the M416, G36C, UMP45, SCAR-L, and AUG A3 provide a great deal of advantages. Depending on the circumstances, your style of play, and your preferences, you can select the optimal weapon in PUBG Mobile.

You can determine the optimal configuration for reducing recoil by testing these guns under various circumstances and fine-tuning various parts.

Note: The government of India has banned PUBG Mobile. It is recommended that those who are in the area play the Indian version of the mobile game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), developed by Krafton.