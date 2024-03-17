10 best Hack & Slash deals at Steam Spring Sale 2024

If you are a fan of Hack & Slash games, the Steam Spring Sale 2024 has much to offer. With many discounted options available, this year is proving to be a significant one for the action role-playing game (RPG) genre, particularly in the Hack & Slash category. Whether you like fast-paced action or story-driven titles, there are titles for every fan of the subgenre.

Hack & Slash games feature melee-based combats, different combat styles, combination attacks, and endless violence that deliver non-stop fun and adrenaline rush to the players. In the enormous catalog of titles available at a discount, we have handpicked the best Hack & Slash deals offered in the Steam Spring Sale 2024 that will provide you the ultimate “slash ‘em up” experience.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

10 Hack & Slash deals you must not miss in the Steam Spring Sale 2024

1) God of War

God of War is one of the most well-known titles in this subgenre. Since 2005, this franchise has consistently remained a top choice for gamers. After the remake version launched on Steam, it became one of the best Hack & Slash titles in the gaming industry.

Following Faye's death, you must embark on a journey with your son, Atreus, to fulfill her wish. While on this expedition, you are met with many challenges. Fighting against monsters and powerful gods in the ancient Nordic realm en route to the destination, Kratos also grows closer to his son, a bond that adds more meaning to the story.

It generally costs around $49.99, but you can get it for $24.99 at a 50% discount in the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

2) Diablo IV

Diablo IV is the fourth installment of the Diablo franchise developed by Blizzard Entertainment. This online RPG title features powerful equipments, gears, and abilities you obtain by defeating monsters.

As you defeat stronger enemies and villain bosses, you can equip better weapons and skills. Furthermore, you must upgrade your character and use points to obtain new powers to fight different enemy archetypes and progress.

The Steam Spring Sale 2024 is offering Diablo IV at $34.99, half of what it normally costs.

3) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an action-adventure Hack & Slash game developed by FromSoftware. The lead director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, created this title by taking inspiration from the Dark Souls franchise and Tenchu. Because of that, it features skill tree abilities, gear and weapon upgrades, and fast-paced action sequences similar to Dark Souls.

The game follows the story of a shinobi named Wolf who goes after the clans that tortured him and murdered his master. It is set in the Sengoku period of Japan, and you must explore and defeat enemies along the way to progress in the story.

It is available at $29.99 in the Steam Spring Sale 2024, making it the third game on the list with a 50% discount.

4) NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata is the spin-off of the Drakengard franchise developed by PlatinumGames. In this game, you must fight against alien bots in a Hack & Slash combat system on an open-world futuristic map. You have to upgrade equipment, sell items, buy consumables to survive, and find NPCs (non-playable characters) to progress in the story.

You can get NieR: Automata for just $15.99 instead of the original price of $49.99 in the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

5) Bayonetta

Bayonetta is a well-known Hack & Slash title initially released on PS3 in 2009. In 2017, it was launched on PC and has been a top-selling game on Steam ever since.

You can perform different attack combinations, use magical abilities, shapeshift, and perform powerful finishers to fight against various monsters in an arena-styled environment set in a fictional city in Europe.

It is available for $5.99 in the Spring Sale.

6) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set in the Han Dynasty period of China. Developed by Team Ninja, it features a historical fantasy world where you must defeat corrupted demons to restore peace in the country. You can customize your character, use special abilities, perform attack combinations, and summon Divine Beasts to fight against villain bosses.

You can get this game at $47.99 in the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

7) Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 is considered one of the best installments in the DMC franchise. Developed by Capcom, it features the return of fan-favorite characters like Dante and Nero, who must defeat Urizen to save humanity in the fictional Red Grave City.

Similar to other installments in the franchise, it provides a fast-paced and appealing Hack & Slash combat system where you can perform various unique attack combinations to fight against hordes of enemies. This title was critically acclaimed for providing a captivating story plot alongside the action sequences that were not seen before in the franchise.

Seeing a significant discount, you can get DMC 5 for just $9.99 in the Steam Spring Sale 2024 instead of $29.99.

8) Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is the DLC expansion pack of Monster Hunter: World developed by Capcom in 2020. It features visually appealing locations along with terrifying monsters, customizable weapons, and special abilities.

The game is available for only $14.99 in the Steam Spring Sale 2024. It generally costs $39.99.

9) Metal Gear Rising Revengeance

Metal Gear is a popular Hack & Slash game series that you should try if you haven't already. Rising Revengeance is the spin-off title of the fourth installment of the franchise, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. You will play as Raiden and fight against a private mercenary organization to save democracy and restore peace in the peaceful nations of the world.

The gameplay mainly focuses on using swords to perform unique attack combos and counterattacks to fight against the enemies. Additionally, you can use weapons like grenades, rocket launchers, and other secondary weapons to fight in long-range combat.

It is available at a 40% discount, $17.99, on Steam till March 21, 2024.

10) Darksiders Genesis

.Darksiders Genesis provides a unique perspective to the Hack & Slash subgenre. This game features a top-down or bird’s eye view camera angle that is uncommon in this category. Developed by Airship Syndicate, this installment of the Darksiders franchise requires eradicating King Lucifer's plans and saving the world from being destroyed.

You can play as War or Strife, where Strife uses mechanical weapons like pistols, and War uses his famous Chaos Eater sword. Additionally, you can play it in co-op mode to complete the story.

The game is available for purchase at $7.99 in the Steam Spring Sale 2024, a serious discount from its usual price of $29.99.

That concludes our list of best Hack & Slash deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2024. You can also check out the best games releasing in March 2024 to know about the upcoming titles in the gaming market.