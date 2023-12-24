10 best JRPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

With the commencement of the Steam Winter Sale, Valve is celebrating the end of the year with hefty discounts on PC titles across all genres, including JRPGs, available on its digital marketplace. If you prefer video games created by Japanese creators, it is time to stock up on them for the forthcoming holidays. The Steam Winter Sale will end on January 4, 2024, at 10 am PT.

Since the vast number of titles available on Valve's marketplace can be overwhelming, this article will feature 10 of the best JRPGs you can buy from the Steam Winter Sale and play over the holidays.

Best Steam Winter Sale 2023 JRPG deals

1) Persona 5 Royal ($29.99 at -50%)

Persona 5 Royale is about a group of high schoolers going on about their everyday life in Tokyo. This revolutionary JRPG includes a cast of characters led by an unnamed protagonist (Ren Amamiya in the anime adaptation) who rebels against the pre-imposed corrupt rules of society and fights against their fates.

These youngsters form the Phantom Thieves to break into an alternate reality of Metaverse, awaken their spirit of rebellion, and thwart abusive adults from endangering them and the lives of those around them. If you have yet to play Persona 5 Royale, you can pick it up from the ongoing Steam Winter Sale.

Buy Persona 5 Royale

2) Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster ($14.99 at -70%)

If you've experienced the Persona franchise and want to jump into the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series, Nocturne is the ideal game to pick up during the Steam Winter Sale. You play as Demifiend, a half-demon, half-human hybrid who explores a demon-infested planet in search of answers.

The gameplay is similar to other SMT games, with turn-based combat and the ability to recruit the assistance of various monsters. SMT III Nocturne is an excellent JRPG for gamers who enjoy challenges in video games and are willing to spend hours playing them.

Buy Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

3) Yakuza: Like a Dragon ($11.99 at -80%)

Many fans were surprised when RGG Studio announced that the upcoming seventh installment of the Yakuza franchise would be a turn-based JRPG featuring a new protagonist. Needless to say, the studio delivered, and Ichiban Kasuga, the new main character, quickly became a fan favorite.

The Steam Winter Sale provides an excellent opportunity to pick up Yakuza: Like a Dragon and finish it before the sequel, Infinite Wealth, arrives next month in January 2024.

Buy Yakuza: Like a Dragon

4) Nier Automata ($15.99 at -60%)

Combining a deep, thought-provoking philosophical plot with hack-and-slash combat might seem difficult, but Platinum Games and Yoko Taro pulled this off in Nier Automata. You play as an Android 2B, tasked with exterminating rogue machines and claiming Earth back for humanity.

Out of the many interesting JRPGs available on Steam, Nier Automata is another great pick to immerse yourself in the game's post-apocalyptic world during the holidays.

Buy Nier Automata

5) Tales of Arise ($19.99 at -50%)

Bandai Namco's long-running franchise may seem unfamiliar to those new to the JRPG genre. However, Tales of Arise is a worthy JRPG to invest in during the Steam Winter Sale. Aside from a well-written plot and a diverse cast of characters, Arise has one of the most stunning art styles and amazing real-time fighting.

Tales of Arise is set in a world marked by class conflict, with two characters from opposing sides coming together to ignite much-needed change. The plot does well to tackle discrimination and loneliness while incorporating the series' trademark fun and character-bonding moments.

Buy Tales of Arise

6) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade ($34.99 at -50%)

The original Final Fantasy 7 is considered one of the best JRPGs ever made. Square Enix chose to remake the game and divide it into three parts. The first installment was released in 2020 and later ported to Windows. The plot remains unchanged as you take on the role of Cloud Strife, an ex-SOLDIER caught up in the struggle between the ruling Shinra organization and the rebels.

Aside from a completely new look, the remake also saw several gameplay changes. Combat has been shifted to real-time, comparable to more recent Final Fantasy titles, rather than the traditional turn-based action.

Buy Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

7) NEO: The World Ends With You ($29.99 at -50%)

The original The World Ends With You is only available on Nintendo Switch, DS, and mobile platforms such as iOS and Android, making it difficult to access. The sequel, NEO, meanwhile, is available on the Steam platform. The game features flashy real-time action, a catchy soundtrack, and a distinct art style.

NEO: The World Ends With You is fairly underrated, but if you are looking for a fun JRPG set in urban Tokyo, this is a great title to pick up during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale.

Buy NEO: The World Ends With You

8) Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition ($23.99 at -40%)

Dragon Quest XI tells the story of a hero prophesied to save the world of Eldrea while being designated as an enemy sought by the king's armies. This immensely detailed plot has a magnificent cast of characters who assist the Hero in their journey to save the world.

Dragon Quest XI will test your understanding of the game in the later hours as the difficulty increases, as is typical of many JRPGs. If you enjoy turn-based combat and a well-written story full of adventure, Dragon Quest XI from the Steam Winter Sale could be the game for you.

Buy Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

9) Code Vein ($11.99 at -80%)

For those who enjoy Soulslikes, Code Vein is a great purchase during the Steam Winter Sale. The well-known Soulslike formula has been given a few intriguing tweaks in this title. It is stylish and anime-inspired, featuring some unique moves and classes.

Code Vein is a fantastic starting point for anyone interested in the Soulslike genre. You will also have an AI partner that provides much-needed breathing room without diminishing the game's challenge.

Buy Code Vein

10) Fate/Samurai Remnant ($44.99 at -25%)

Fate is a popular title among visual novel fans and has its own universe. While many may have heard about the popular RPG Fate/Grand Order, Type-Moon, alongside Koei Tecmo, created a hack-and-slash, semi-open world JRPG that was released earlier this year, titled Samurai Remnant, currently available at a discount in the Steam Winter Sale.

Samurai Remnant takes place during the Edo period in Japan and places you in the shoes of renowned Japanese swordsman Iori Miyamoto. You will team up with renowned legendary mythological figures such as Cu Culhainn and Arjuna as you try to survive the Waxing Moon ritual.

Buy Fate/Samurai Remnant

For more related content, follow Sportskeeda.