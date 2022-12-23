10 best Nintendo Switch game deals during Holiday Sale 2022

The Nintendo Switch continues to be among the most popular gaming consoles and the holiday season has amplified that. Retailers are offering exciting deals for Switch games, leaving players with plenty of options this festive season.

Here's a look at some of the best live deals:

10 Nintendo Switch games with heavy discounts thanks to holiday sale

10) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (33% off)

The latest Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is currently on sale at a 33% discount. It is the successor to the 2018 Nintendo and Ubisoft crossover "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle". An overhauled, more ambitious level design and challenging boss fights make it one of the best SRPGs on the Nintendo Switch.

Get it on Best Buy for just $39.99 after the 33% discount.

9) Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (60% off)

A fairly underrated game, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville brings third-person multiplayer action to Nintendo's hybrid platform. It is set in the same universe as Popcap's popular tower defense series. Play as either Plants or Zombies, and battle for victory in online or offline single-player matches.

It is available on Best Buy for just $15.99 after a 60% discount.

8) Diablo III: Eternal Collection (53% off)

One of the most popular looter action-RPGs ever made, Diablo III: Eternal Collection retains its legendary status even today. The Eternal Collection includes the base game, Reaper of Souls expansion, and the Rise of the Necromancer pack. Engage in heated battles against the forces of evil in your quest to find loot.

The game is being sold at a 53% discount on Amazon for $27.94.

7) Sonic Frontiers (33% off)

Another AAA Nintendo Switch game to be released recently, Sonic Frontiers was one of the nominees at The Game Awards 2022. Step into Sonic's blazing-fast shoes as he makes his way across the open world of Starfall Islands.

Boasting an open-ended nature for the first time in the series, players face new enemies, try out the action-packed combat system and engage in familiar platforming courses via the Cyberspace levels.

Sonic Frontiers can be purchased for $39.99 after a 33% discount on Amazon.

6) NBA 2K23 (60% off)

As with previous modern installments, the latest entry in the annual NBA 2K series also makes its way to the portable console. The game has a lot of content with features like MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyGM and MyLEAGUE.

NBA 2K23 can be purchased for $24.99 on Best Buy after a 60% discount.

5) Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (35% off)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the latest Warrior collaboration between Nintendo and Koei Tecmo. An alternate story set in the Three Houses universe, the game lets you take control of a variety of characters as you fight hordes in intense hack and slash combat. Strategically command your units on the map, while dishing out over-the-top attacks.

It can be bought on Amazon for $39.00 after a 35% discount.

4) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (40% off)

The latest LEGO entry is considered highly ambitious. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga packages all nine movies from the popular sci-fi franchise. It features overhauled combat, sizable open maps to explore, and dozens of characters to unlock.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga retains the same addictive gameplay and humor from Traveller's Tales' LEGO series.

Get it for $29.99 on Best Buy after a 40% discount.

3) No Man's Sky (33% off)

Sean Murray @NoMansSky



An entire universe in your hands



Coming this Summer, with 5 years of updates No Man's Sky for Nintendo Switch 🤯An entire universe in your handsComing this Summer, with 5 years of updates No Man's Sky for Nintendo Switch 🤯An entire universe in your hands 🙏Coming this Summer, with 5 years of updates 😍 https://t.co/WJwvSQIUqA

Hello Games' open-world adventure recently received a port to Nintendo Switch, allowing you to pilot your way across a near-infinite universe teeming with possibilities. From crafting, building, and exploring, to combat and smuggling, No Man's Sky lets players live the sci-fi journey of their dreams - with all DLC and updates accounted for.

The game can be purchased for $39.99 on Amazon after a 33% sale.

2) Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (50% off)

The iconic Ezio Collection brings its beloved Ubisoft classics to the Nintendo Switch. Relive Ezio Auditore da Firenze's life as you navigate your way through a vast open-world inspired by historical events. The collection includes remastered versions of the following three Assassin's Creed games:

Assassin's Creed II

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed Revelations

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection is available at 50% off for just $19.99 on Best Buy.

1) Persona 5 Royal (50% off)

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Deal the final blow against corrupted hearts in Persona 5 Royal, now available on modern platforms! Let’s finish this, Phantom Thieves!Deal the final blow against corrupted hearts in Persona 5 Royal, now available on modern platforms! Let’s finish this, Phantom Thieves! Deal the final blow against corrupted hearts in Persona 5 Royal, now available on modern platforms! 💥 https://t.co/Dw7bQMVTpe

Persona 5 Royal, another great port, marks the debut of SEGA's JRPG sub-series on the Nintendo Switch. As the leader of the Phantom Thieves, explore handcrafted dungeons and battle supernatural forces in turn-based battles.

Save 50% off on Persona 5 Royal and purchase it for $29.99 on Best Buy.

Poll : 0 votes