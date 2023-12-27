10 best RPG deals during Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023

When it comes to the best RPG deals available on 2023's Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, this event has some really great ones to choose from. It was difficult to boil this list down to just 10 items. While the Epic storefront has fewer games overall compared to Steam, it still has tons of great offerings, no matter what genre you care about.

When making this list, I wanted to choose an assortment of titles featuring RPG sub-genres so that most fans would have something interesting to consider.

The best RPG deals during 2023's Epic Games Store Holiday Sale are solid, with some of them having ridiculously low prices. The following list is in no particular order. It’s just our pick of the most interesting, fun titles that will give you the most bang for your buck.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best RPG deals on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

1) Fallout: New Vegas ($2.49)

What can I say about Fallout: New Vegas? It’s one of the greatest role-playing games of all time and is easily one of the best RPG deals available right now. Its Western setting was beautifully created, with many different ways to tackle the world around you.

Whether you play as a dastardly villain or a charismatic smooth-talker, New Vegas has plenty of content. Even if you’ve never played a Fallout game before, I’d still recommend picking this up. At less than three bucks, this is one of the best RPG deals available during the ongoing Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.

If you don’t already have that title elsewhere, this is the best deal someone’s going to get, outside of the game being free.

2) Lords of the Fallen ($38.99)

Though Sportskeeda's reviewer had some negative things to say about Lords of the Fallen, it’s still one of the better Soulslike games that dropped in 2023. This offering is gorgeous and has a pretty intense gameplay style to go with its visuals. That said, you really have to like the punishing gameplay of the Soulslike genre to pick up Lords of the Fallen. However, I think it really delivers in every area.

This title going for a little below $40 is one of the best RPG deals available during 2023's Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. It doesn’t get much more grimdark than Lords of the Fallen; the experience is even set in the land of Mournstead. Furthermore, this game's actual gameplay is admirable. You won’t be let down by this Soulslike.

3) The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story ($17.99)

A few years back, Riot Games really started to expand on League of Legends' lore by creating supplemental titles. One of these is The Mageseeker: A LoL Story, where players control the popular Sylas and his magic-stealing attacks while he tries to free Demacia from the Mageseekers.

Once free from his unfair captivity, he puts his powers to the test in this action-packed RPG. This is easily one of the best League of Legends games currently available and also among the best RPG deals you can avail of during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023.

I love its pixel-based art and top-down camera, which offers a stellar view of the action-RPG gameplay. What separates this title from its peers is how it uses magic. Moreover, its grappling chain mechanics are sharp, and the action is non-stop.

4) Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin ($23.99)

On a personal level, I’m not big on Soulslike games. They’re always too punishing and stressful for me. However, I fell in love with Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. A prequel to the original Final Fantasy, it offers fans a look at a time loop they’ve never seen before. Players control Jack Garland, whose name might seem familiar if you’ve played FF1.

He sets out to destroy Chaos once and for all and break the time loop that this entry's world is caught in. Stranger of Paradise: FF Origin features tons of different classes to utilize and plenty of humongous, challenging bosses. This title can be difficult and comes with an interesting twist as well.

If you use the best RPG deals mentioned here, this is the one I recommend the most if you want a good challenge.

5) God of War ($24.99)

One title whose game I didn’t really get into at first was 2018's God of War. The previous GoW games really weren’t my cup of tea. But the older, wiser Kratos seen in this 2018 release definitely hit me. God of War 2018 offers an unforgettable story and should absolutely be played by everyone.

Whether or not you plan on playing God of War Ragnarok or its free DLC, this is one of the best RPG deals currently available on the Epic Games Store that you pick up.

6) Rise of the Third Power ($11.99)

Rise of the Third Power is a cute indie RPG with awesome gameplay and a charming story. I had the fortune of reviewing this, as well as chatting with the developers upon its launch. Based loosely on the political climate of 1930s Europe, its story is told in a fresh way, with a fantastic turn-based combat system.

While it is presented as a classic, retro RPG, I feel like its visuals and combat are fresh. They feel right at home in a modern setting. This experience is inexpensive and fun, making it one of the best RPG deals currently available on the Epic Games Store.

7) Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX ($19.99)

Kingdom Hearts will never stop being a popular franchise — even if its story is perhaps the most complex in role-playing game history. Having the HD remixes of 1.5 and 2.5 together in one place for 20 bucks is honestly one of the best deals you’re going to get anywhere.

Both these games are certified classics, with another installment on the horizon. If you haven’t played through them, now’s the time.

One of the best RPG deals at Epic Games Holiday Sale 2023, this entry offers two full experiences from the PlayStation 2’s classic library that were only updated and improved for a modern audience.

8) Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition ($23.99)

Not only is this among the best RPG deals available during 2023's Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, it also boasts an amazing storyline. Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition is one of my all-time favorite games, and there's a good reason for that.

This three-act story involving the Luminary and his allies is unforgettable. This Dragon Quest game might have the darkest storyline in the franchise’s history as well.

Gorgeous visuals, a beautiful soundtrack, and solid, fun turn-based gameplay are some things that make it one of the best RPG deals currently available on Steam. This is the complete package for anyone who wants over 100 hours of content to play through.

9) South Park: The Fractured But Whole ($9.99)

South Park’s raunchy, dark comedy is in full effect in South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Even its name is a joke and a funny one at that. As the New Kid once again, players tackle the crime-filled South Park as a part of a group of superheroes. If you enjoyed Stick of Truth, this one’s going to be just as enjoyable.

A relaxing, hilarious game, this one is available for less than $10, making it one of the best RPG deals on 2023's Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. I love its gameplay, and even the visuals feel like they fit perfectly into the cartoon’s aesthetic. For fans of more adult humor in their games, here’s the RPG for you.

10) Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark ($7.49)

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark is as close to the Tactics Ogre/Final Fantasy Tactics in terms of gameplay style as I’ve seen a title get in recent years. Like the FFT before it, this entry uses turn-based strategy and memorable storytelling to go with the intense tactical gameplay.

If you’re like me, you’ve played Final Fantasy Tactics to death and need something fresh while you wait on a hopeful remake. Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark will provide exactly that. Its characters are fully fleshed out, and some of the classes will feel very familiar to long-time FFT players. This is definitely one of the best RPG deals you can unlock right now.

There are plenty of other great role-playing games on the Epic Games Store. This is just our list of the best deals you could pick up across a wide variety of RPG sub-genres. This sale will go on until January 10, 2024.