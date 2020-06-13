10 cool PUBG Mobile clan names in 2020

Here's a list of cool and exotic clan names for your PUBG Mobile team!

Clan names play an important role in creating an aura and mystique around a team

Image Credit: PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has been the pinnacle of success in the mobile video game industry for a while now. It has encouraged active participation of eSports players from all over the world. The game is currently one of the most downloaded games, with over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale game where players drop into a barren island, look for weapons and eliminate other players to be the last one standing.

PUBG Mobile clan names are a huge prospect in this game as well. It builds the unique and intangible identity of your clan members, which represents your notions and ideologies. You can either create a clan of your own or request other clans to add you their roster.

Having a cool in-game clan name is a necessity in that it strikes fear into the minds of the enemy, a kind of ominous warning when they see your clan name in the kill feed. On that note, let's take a look at ten cool PUBG Mobile clan names that you can use.

10 cool clan names for PUBG Mobile

Image Credit: HDQwalls

#1 Frenzy Shooters

#2 Vampiric Ghosts

#3 TigerOnMission

#4 GiggleFluff

#5 White Pigeon

#6 Thunderbeast

#7 DEADPØØL

#8 Headshooter

#9 Outrageous Dominance

#10 Demonic Criminals

You can choose any of these clan names as they have a cool in-game identity and can help boost your in-game exploits. However, if you want more options, you can always look for more PUBG Mobile clan names via the plethora of generator applications that are found online. You can also refer to the below link if you want to know more about this method.

In your clan, you can participate in different activities or daily missions so as to get free rewards from the item store. As you unlock more rewards and level up your clan, it will get higher experience points and you can compete with larger clans in the game.

However, if your clan already has a name, you can always change it with the help of a clan rename card.