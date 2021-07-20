10 game changing Animal Crossing: New Horizons items players still can't get

There are plenty of great items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players routinely find, craft or buy items that can change the game and make life a lot easier for them. There are a lot of game changing items available to players, but there are some they still can't get (yet).

New Animal Crossing update will probably be next week since they still have to re-add the Fireworks Festival by August 1st. Not expecting much aside from that and the handful of items that’s become the norm pic.twitter.com/I5nYegwThD — Miika | Protendo (@ProtendoYT) July 19, 2021

Game changing items in Animal Crossing

10) Summer convertible car

There aren't a lot of car items available in New Horizons, but this summer convertible would be a tremendous addition to the game. Pocket Camp currently has this item available.

9) Bistro

Bistro is a really cool addition to an island and can add a fun little stop for players. This is available in Pocket Camp but not New Horizons.

Bistro item. Image via YouTube

8) Beach hut

This beach hut would fit perfectly on an island since they have loads of beaches. Islands are by nature a "beach" setting, and more beach items would only make the game better.

Beach hut. Image via YouTube

7) Hot dog truck

There is an alarming lack of food trucks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Pocket Camp doesn't have that problem as they have this amazing hot dog truck.

Hot dog truck. Image via YouTube

6) Train

The train from Pocket Camp would be a welcome addition to the New Horizons family. Many players will buy and utilize this item. This is a great item for villagers to interact with.

Train. Image via YouTube

5) Gazebo

This gazebo is stunning and will make a beautiful addition. Making it customizable with different colors, especially for the flowers, will be perfect.

Gazebo. Image via YouTube

4) Camping set

This item is a relatively new addition to Pocket Camp. This campsite will spice up the island and make for a much better campsite for villagers to stay in when they visit players' island.

Campsite. Image via YouTube

3) Different types of trees

New trees will greatly improve island variety. Adding new colored trees will allow Animal Crossing players to add a lot more creativity.

Yellow tree. Image via YouTube

2) Brewster's Winter Cote

Brewster hasn't even made it into Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet, let alone his winter themed kiosk. Still, once Brewster makes his way into the game, this will be a welcome item.

Brewster's winter cote. Image via Twitter

1) Theater

Theater. Image via YouTube

This is a perfect indoor building. Adding a theater will make villagers and Animal Crossing players alike happy.

Edited by Gautham Balaji