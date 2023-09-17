The recent Unity fiasco has spelled troubling news. In a baffling move, all developers are now expected to pay an additional fee per game install. This announcement has been especially disastrous for indie devs who rely on the Unity game engine. The backlash is imminent, with certain developers such as Massive Monster (creators of Cult of The Lamb) opting to delist their game entirely instead of paying the exorbitant fee.

As such, this article will detail 10 such games that could soon be removed from storefronts as a result of the announcement by Unity.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

10 games that might be removed after the Unity controversy

1) Fall Guys

Fall Guys is a free-to-play battle royale managed by Epic Games since 2021. This ever-popular platformer has players taking control of quirky mascots as they compete with dozens of other players on an obstacle course. Fall Guys has grown tremendously in popularity since its initial 2020 launch and is available on a wide range of hardware—from the PC to the Nintendo Switch. Recent decisions from Unity may now affect its availability.

2) Among Us

Released in 2018, Among Us is a multiplayer-focused game where players take on the role of either an Imposter or Crewmate. The objective is to eliminate the Imposter before it's too late or survive as long as possible as an imposter. This game has exploded in popularity, with a huge focus in recent years, all thanks to its dev team offering new and exciting content.

Among Us stands at a risk of deletion as well, as it heavily utilizes the Unity engine. The deletion of this game will be a huge loss.

3) Ori and the Blind Forest

Developed by Microsoft Studios, Ori and the Blind Forest is a Metroidvania-style platformer featuring gorgeous visuals. Players take control of the titular Ori and Sein as they interact to navigate the game world. The sequel to this title, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, was released in 2020 to critical acclaim.

Despite Microsoft’s backing, a transition to another game engine, such as Unreal, may prove to be too time consuming and not worth the effort for a single-player title.

4) Tunic

Tunic was released in 2022 as an action-adventure RPG, heavily drawing inspiration from The Legend of Zelda series. Players control a fox-like protagonist as they embark on an adventure to save a great fox spirit. The game is also available via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service and utilizes the Unity engine to deliver gorgeous visuals.

The future availability of this game is now uncertain if the situation worsens.

5) Subnautica

Subnautica is a beautiful underwater exploration game developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment. Players navigate through the vastness of the ocean and its dangerous secrets. Subnautica is an exploration-focused title that offers a relaxed, calm gameplay session.

The game could be pulled from all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, if things sour further.

6) Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skylines is a city-building simulator from developer Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive. The title draws heavy inspiration from the SimCity series of video games with a wealth of downloadable and user-generated content.

Its sequel, Cities: Skylines II, is scheduled to be released on October 24, 2023. However, it may never see the light of day, thanks to recent events.

7) Genshin Impact

HoYoverse’s crowning jewel, Genshin Impact, needs no introduction. This free-to-play RPG was released worldwide on September 28, 2020, across PC and mobile platforms. The game is heavily inspired, from exploration to puzzles, by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game does manage to put a unique spin of its own, coupled with a very anime-like aesthetic.

Deletion of the game would be quite tragic for the rather large install base.

8) Rust

Rust, which was released in 2018 as a multiplayer survival horror game from Facepunch Studios, has players surviving the unforgiving wilderness. Players will have to face off against natural calamities, wild animals, and other hostile players. Like any good survival horror game, Rust features crafting and weapons.

The game still receives updates to this day and has opted to avoid the Unity engine for the sequel in light of recent updates.

9) Escape from Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov is a first-person shooter released in July 2017 exclusively for the PC. Described as a “realistic, hardcore” survival horror game, users play in solo or co-op modes. Like most battle royales, Escape from Tarkov features buyouts, extractions, and raids.

This somewhat controversial game is built entirely on the Unity engine and is at risk of deletion.

10) Cuphead

Cuphead is a hardcore platformer released in September 2017. The game has a unique art style that is inspired by the Golden Age of American Animation, with many resemblances to the works of Walt Disney. Interestingly, the game’s animation work is entirely hand-drawn, showcasing the immense hard work that went into crafting it.

Fans have adored Cuphead since its release, and the possible removal of the game is sure to leave fans devastated.

All of these games utilize the Unity game engine and are at risk of deletion or shifting their focus to other options. This move will inevitably lead to further delays and possible cancellations, all due to the vested interests of a few.