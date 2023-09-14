New Among Us map Fungle revealed at Nintendo Direct: Release date and more

Among Us developer InnerSloth recently revealed their new map, Fungal, which will soon debut in-game. This social deduction title became largely popular during the pandemic, but their playerbase has dwindled since then. The developers, however, kept introducing newer modes and updates to keep their game feeling as fresh as ever.

With the arrival of the new Among Us Fungle map, it's expected that a good number of players will return to the game. With that said, here's everything that players need to know about the new map, including its release date and other details.

Among Us Fungle map release date and other details

Based on everything revealed during the Nintendo Direct showcase, the Among Us Fungle map will go live in October 2023. Although there's no specific date announced yet, players can expect it to launch sometime during the first half of the month. InnerSloth would likely provide more information about the release date towards the end of this month.

As the name suggests, the Among Us Fungle map will be located within a fungal jungle. The image bearing the map's name has a new mushroom, indicating the presence of some fungus-like entities on the map. Not only that, one of the images also bears a mushroom-like outgrowth on the ground as well.

Apart from the deduction elements, the game also requires players to complete certain tasks on the map. Every map has tasks that resonate with the location of the map. So, there's a high chance that the Fungle map will have the same, where players will have to deal with fungal spores or something similar.

As of now, it's unclear if players will be able to harness new abilities once this update goes live. The game has a dedicated fan base, and it will be interesting to see how they react to the new map once it goes live. It will be free to all players on all platforms, with no additional purchases required.