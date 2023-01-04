5 Among Us mods to try out in 2023

Among Us has gained a lot of popularity since its initial 2018 launch. The game features a hide-and-seek theme, with players attempting to find the Impostor before he disposes of the rest of the crew.

The multiplayer game’s modes, while being thoroughly enjoyable, leave certain avenues open for experimentation and improvement. This can be partially solved through the use of certain mods.

While there is a huge variety of Among Us mods to choose from, this article lists five of the best ones every player should try out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

CrewLink, Skeld, and 3 other amazing Among Us mods to try out in 2023

1) Sheriff Mod

The Sheriff mod in action (Image via YouTube/G-REX)

Sheriff Mod adds a new Crewmate class to Among Us called the Sheriff.

The Sheriff has the ability to shoot players and Imposters. However, if they mistakenly shoot a Crewmate, they will lose their own life instead.

This mod is playable on public servers.

2) CrowdedMod

An overwhelmingly large number of players in the lobby is possible thanks to this mod (Image via YouTube/The Pixel Kingdom)

CrowdedMod takes the chaos in Among Us to a maximum by allowing more than 15 players to join lobbies. With the player cap unlocked, all sorts of crazy things can happen.

However, players must keep in mind that CrowdedMod cannot be run on official InnerSloth servers, and they must use third-party Impostor servers instead.

3) CrewLink

CrewLink in action (Image via YouTube/Ottomated)

CrewLink allows proximity voice chat in Among Us, completely changing the flow of the game. Players can enter a voice chat automatically when they are in a certain range from one another. The voice chat will deactivate when they are out of range.

Players can also tweak their proximity chat settings using CrewLink. This includes adjusting the distance needed to trigger the voice chat and allowing for a "Push to Talk" button.

CrewLink is relatively easy to set up and allows players to communicate with each other without the use of an external third-party program. However, this mod is limited to PC only.

4) Skeld

Skeld in action (Image via YouTube/LGA)

Skeld is advertised as the "only free-to-play public modded Among Us server." It offers a wide variety of game modes over the vanilla experience. The mod is available on Android, iOS, and PC.

Skeld features several unique modes, including Zombies, Jesters, and Cops & Robbers, each with its own gameplay quirk.

Players must keep in mind that this is a modded server and is not related to the official InnerSloth servers.

5) Town of Impostors

One of the several new roles in the Town of Impostor mod (Image via YouTube/AJMix)

Town of Impostors is a transformative mod for Among Us, allowing for enhanced gameplay with new elements. It offers a complete overhaul of the vanilla game, with newly added CrewMate and Impostor roles, along with abilities and modifiers. Additionally, the mod allows players to randomize maps, something that is sorely missing in the vanilla version of the game.

However, Town of Impostors is only available on PC and requires every player in the lobby to have it installed as a prerequisite for it to work. It is highly advisable to use this mod on private servers instead of public lobbies.

While these listed mods are in no way exploiting the game, Among Us’ anti-cheat software may sometimes be triggered when these mods are installed, resulting in a soft ban. Hence, players are highly recommended to use these mods on private servers unless mentioned otherwise.

