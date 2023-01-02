Among Us Impostor Edition: Price, DLCs, and more

The Among Us Impostor Edition offers a unique experience for those who love the co-op game. The game has had an interesting journey so far, with it exploding in popularity during the pandemic. The base game is quite cheap and available on multiple platforms, so fans can play with friends on a gaming PC or mobile device.

Since its release, new modes like Hide n Seek have diversified the core gameplay. The Among Us Impostor Edition goes beyond the base game and offers plenty of additional items. This article will take a look at what's included as part of the package and how much it currently costs. This will allow players to analyze the value proposition of the deal and make a decision about purchasing it.

The Among Us Impostor Edition is the definitive experience that's perfect for hardcore fans

The base game of Among Us is quite cheap and frequently goes on discount. However, there's a great option for fans to get extra items with the Among Us Impostor Edition, which even includes some physical items.

Naturally, the special edition costs more and will set players back by $49.99 when there's no discount. The edition has been offered at a discount previously, so players need to keep an eye out for offers if they want to save money.

Some may feel that the price tag is unreasonably high compared to the base game's price, but there's a good reason for the difference. The Imposter Edition includes the base game and all the DLCs that have been released so far. This content will be unlocked instantly, so players won't have to grind for it. Additionally, it offers some unique content that can't be obtained through any other method. Here's a list of what the Imposter Edition has to offer:

Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus, and MIRA HQ skins. Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet, and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail exclusive "Innersloth Cosmicube" featuring cosmetics from prototypes that never became full-fledged games

3D lenticular case by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio

Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 special Mira HQ holographic access cards by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio

Folded Skeld map poster designed by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable code for six PC/phone wallpapers by Amy Liu at Innersloth

Crewmate vs Impostor lanyard by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio

Purple Crewmate plush by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio

Spinning Into Space enamel spinner pin by Cynthia Her

Limited edition Impostor Box

Several Among Us Impostor Edition items might be novelty items, but they'll have incredible value for collectors and hardcore fans. The physical items, like the plushie and lanyard, are a great way for players to showcase their love for the game.

2023 will be a big year for Among Us as the developers aim to expand the scope of the game. The Among Us Impostor Edition is currently available across different platforms, but fans may want to wait for a discount to get an even better deal. It should be noted that content from the Impostor Edition is only available in select regions.

