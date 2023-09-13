Nintendo Direct September 2023 announced: Date, timings, where to watch, and more

After a brief period of rumors, an official Nintendo Direct livestream was finally announced. The Japanese company recently broke the news on social media after much fan anticipation. The upcoming showcase will revolve around Nintendo Switch titles slated for release later this year. With much of the Winter 2023 lineup under wraps, new announcements are bound to pop up.

This post takes a look at where fans can watch the livestream and when, as well as possible games that could appear.

Expect to hear about new and announced Switch games at the upcoming Nintendo Direct September 2023

The showcase is set to air on September 14, 2023, and will be a main show. So, players can expect a hefty number of reveals to be around the corner. The livestream will be 40 minutes long, which is in line with previous major Directs. Here are the timings across various time zones:

7 AM PT

10 AM ET

3 PM BST

7.30 PM IST

11 PM JST

These event details aren't surprising since they have been rumored for a while. In fact, it was suggested to be airing sometime this week itself, and it turned out to be legitimate. Throw in the fact that the publisher has usually hosted a September Direct nearly every year, and it was all but confirmed.

Where to watch the new Nintendo Direct, and which games could be shown?

As usual, the livestream will air on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. Fans can watch it via the embed above when it goes live in less than 24 hours. Be sure to hit the notify button to get a reminder for when the Nintendo Direct goes live. This way, the chances of missing out on announcements will be lessened.

With over half an hour of reveals headed fans' way, there will certainly be many surprises in store. But some of these may have already been spoiled. Leaks over the past few days have suggested games that could be shown in the Direct. This includes a new F-Zero title and some remakes pertaining to a game series that has entries on Nintendo DS and Wii consoles.