Amidst the slew of recent Nintendo Direct rumors, leaker Pyoro has revealed many interesting tidbits about games that could be showcased at the suggested livestream. This includes a supposed remake of titles that have appeared on Nintendo DS and the Wii platforms before. To be more specific, the title to be announced for the Nintendo Switch has entries on both retro consoles.

This is interesting as it drastically narrows down the search for potential options. With that said, here are the games that could see a revival for the Nintendo Switch.

3 Nintendo franchises with Wii and DS entries that may appear at the rumored Nintendo Direct

1) Chibi-Robo

The overlooked Chibi-Robo series may not be popular, but it has retained a place among fans' hearts since its Nintendo GameCube debut. As a tiny robot in this sandbox action-adventure game, players navigate a house and help out with chores. The premise may sound boring, but it is surprisingly novel and fun. The title is certainly not out of place for the era in which it was released.

The original saw a port to the Wii in Japan, as well as a subsequent sequel on the Nintendo DS as Chibi-Robo Park Patrol, which took players to the great outdoors. In charge of revitalizing a garden, players would water plants and collect flower power to gain upgrades.

With the latest entry being the much-disliked Chibi-Robo Zip Lash! 2D platformer entry on the Nintendo 3DS, perhaps the series should return to its roots for a modern revival.

2) Rhythm Heaven

The Rhythm Heaven series is one Nintendo franchise that has enjoyed a lot of success despite its small following. Although its initial launch was Japan-exclusive, subsequent Western releases earned it a cult following. This started with the Nintendo DS original and the successor Rhythm Heaven Fever on the Nintendo Wii.

Regardless of which rendition players pick up, they're in for an exciting time of head-bopping rhythm action accentuated by hilarious and oddball minigames.

With the latest Nintendo 3DS entry, Rhythm Heaven Megamix, being a simple compilation of past games, perhaps the upcoming rumored Nintendo Direct will bless fans with a brand-new entry.

3) Another Code

Perhaps the least popular Nintendo franchise on this list, Another Code has seen two entries on the Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii, respectively. The original was called Trace Memory in North America, but the successor, Another Code R: A Journey Into Lost Memories, never made it to the States. Both are adventure games following protagonist Ashley Mizuki Robbins.

In search of her missing parents, the young girl explores various locales, finds clues, and solves puzzles in a point-and-click fashion. All of this has a heavy narrative focus, with different characters to meet. However, it is certainly geared towards a specific audience.

Another Code appears to be the likeliest game to be resurrected at the upcoming Nintendo Direct, and it remains to be seen how it caters to the modern audience.

