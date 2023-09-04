New Nintendo Direct rumored to air soon: Expected date, featured games, and more

A brand new Nintendo Direct is in the works if rumors are to be believed. This comes from leaker NatetheHate, who suggests the upcoming livestream from Nintendo is dropping soon. This follows hot on the trails of the recent Super Mario Bros Wonder-themed Nintendo Direct showcase. However, the suggested livestream will likely be a major one instead.

The question is when it will air and what players can expect from a potential Direct. Let's speculate about each aspect.

When does the rumored Nintendo Direct go live?

As per the leaker, the announcement should not be far away. That is all we have to go off on at present, as no additional details have been provided. However, it is likely happening this month.

Now, some may feel it is too close to their recent Direct, as we had the Super Mario Bros Wonder livestream just last month.

They would be right, of course, but that has no bearing on things. NatetheHate said as much when questioned by a user on X (formerly Twitter). He stated that the existence of one Direct does not stop another from coming.

Furthermore, Nintendo has had a Direct showcase in September almost every year.

Besides, the leaker has generally been right about most of their leaks, and it is all but confirmed. So, this is a surprisingly safe leak to fall back on. It could likely take place in late September 2023. We do not have an idea about the scope of this rumored showcase, although the publisher has generally hosted major livestreams during this period.

However, there have been similar instances with smaller "mini" Nintendo Directs. The only thing is we are nearing the end of 2023. With multiple major releases still pending for the Nintendo Switch, this could be another full-fledged showcase.

That said, there are many games that could be shown off for the Switch. These include:

Hogwarts Legacy: Portkey Games' iconic open-world RPG is out on most platforms except the Nintendo Switch. While the 1800s Hogwarts magical adventure is coming to the hybrid portable on November 14, 2023, we are yet to get a proper look at it. This rumored Nintendo Direct is a great opportunity for the studio to showcase the port's quality before players purchase it.

Another surprise port confirmed for the Nintendo Switch, the Batman Arkham Trilogy, packs in all three iconic games in the Batman saga crafted by developer Rocksteady. This complete package is set for fall 2023 on the portable device with Batman Arkham Knight packed in. Players will need a look before opting for the pre-order.

Mortal Kombat 1: Speaking of pending gameplay, NetherRealm's latest fighting game is another title to fall into that category. So far, we have seen current renditions of the game for modern hardware. However, the studio has yet to unwrap the Nintendo Switch version. It is a likely contender for getting a debut gameplay reveal at the rumored Nintendo Direct.

Super Mario RPG: One of the biggest Holiday 2023 games of this year is clamored by players and fans. The upcoming Super Mario RPG remake is an homage to the beloved SNES original, and it deserves a proper trailer before its final launch on November 17, 2023.