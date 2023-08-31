Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition announced: Release date, price, and more

Nintendo has announced a brand new Nintendo Switch OLED Model to celebrate the upcoming Super Mario Bros Wonder game. Called the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model - Mario Red Edition, this variant is a bright red rendition of the popular hybrid console. It was showcased at the end of the recent Super Mario Bros Wonder-themed Nintendo Direct showcase.

This lines up with a recent leak unveiling details which have now been confirmed to be true. Here is everything fans need to know.

Exploring the price and release date for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model Mario Red Edition

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model Mario Red Edition features a bright red color, similar to the Neon Red Joy-Con, albeit a tad darker. Both Joy-Cons and the dock are also red in color. It does not have any extravagant designs like the other themed handhelds that have come before. However, there is a small Mario silhouette at the back corner. There is also a print featuring some coins inside the panel.

This new handheld design is more or less what was described in the leak, although the latter didn't disclose any designs. Since these decals are tucked away inside and at the back of the dock, it is likely they were not noticed by the leaker in the provided screenshots.

As for the release date, this model launches on October 6, 2023, a couple of weeks before the Super Mario Bros Wonder game.

The pricing of this upcoming model matches the leak. It will cost $350, the same as the standard Nintendo Switch OLED Model. Interested buyers can snag it up on the official Nintendo Store. Feature-wise, it is the same as the normal Switch OLED Model. Nothing has been changed, removed, or added here. So basically, it is only a cosmetic update for the outer hardware.

On that note, the striking colors output by the OLED screen on the handheld should pair well with this new color scheme. As far as internal specs go, it is the same story. The same Nvidia Tegra X1 that has been powering the Nintendo Switch since its 2017 debut is present here. There are no performance gains either. Since this new edition is a tie-in with the upcoming platformer, does the game come packed in?

The answer to that question is no, unfortunately. This is a discreet hardware release and not a bundle. The Super Mario Bros Wonder game is available to purchase separately and launches on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.