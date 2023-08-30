Super Mario Nintendo Switch OLED leaked ahead of upcoming Direct

Many fans are looking forward to the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game on Nintendo Switch with its Direct showcase set to air soon. However, publisher Nintendo has a surprise waiting for fans according to reliable leaker Bilbill-kun from Dealabs. They claim a brand new edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED model is set to be shown, presumably during the livestream scheduled for tomorrow, August 31, 2023.

What can fans expect from this new model? Will the game be included too? Here are the full details.

New Super Mario-themed Nintendo Switch OLED reportedly set to be revealed soon

As per the leak, the model will be officially known as Nintendo Switch - OLED Model - Mario Red Edition. As the name suggests, it will be a red-colored Switch OLED variant. More specifically, the Joy-Con controllers and the dock where the handheld unit enters to switch to TV mode will be red. Furthermore, it is said to be the same as the standard Switch's Neon Red Joy-Con.

Disappointingly, it does not seem to present any decals featuring the iconic protagonist Mario or any other elements of the beloved platformer franchise. A shame since Splatoon 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch models were fairly distinct in look and design. On that note, this model is also seemingly cosmetic only. There are no hardware changes.

Additionally, fans may be wondering if this model also includes the full Super Mario Bros. Wonder game as a bundle. This does not seem to be the case, as it has been with previous game-themed models. So players will need to buy the upcoming sidescroller platformer game separately. This also means players can expect the new edition to cost the same as the standard OLED model at $350.

The leaker also suggests this model will be priced at €‎310. Assuming it is legitimate, is this worth buying? Players will only be able to judge it when they lay their eyes on it. With the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct set to air tomorrow, fans need not wait much longer to find out what's in store. The upcoming showcase will divulge new details about the highly anticipated latest entry in the Mario franchise.

Mark your calendars and check out the timings for the Direct showcase to watch it on time. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.