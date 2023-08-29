Announced during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, Super Mario Bros Wonder was met with much excitement. Now, publisher Nintendo has announced a brand new Direct livestream to showcase what players can expect from the upcoming 2.5D sidescroller in the beloved Super Mario franchise. This will let fans get familiar with its story, gameplay, and more prior to its launch later this year on the Nintendo Switch.

Expand Tweet

With that said, let us take a look at where players can watch the stream and, most importantly, when it airs.

Super Mario Bros Wonder Nintendo Direct date and timings explored

Thankfully, fans will not need to wait much longer. The Super Mario Bros Wonder-centric showcase is set for the end of this month. In other words, August 31, 2023. Here are the timings for various regions around the globe:

7 AM PT

10 AM ET

3 PM GMT

7.30 PM IST

It should be noted that since this livestream is focused on only one game, it will be much shorter than the usual deal from Nintendo. In other words, players will get a glimpse of about 15 minutes of new gameplay. This pales in comparison to the usual 30+ minute affairs of various first and third-party game announcements, but it is likely we will see a major Direct before the platformer arrives later in 2023.

Watch it via the official Nintendo YouTube channel or the embed above when the Direct goes live.

What to expect from this Direct, and what is Super Mario Bros Wonder about?

Expand Tweet

Players should expect to be greeted with a robust demonstration revolving around the narrative and characters that will make an appearance in Super Mario Bros Wonder. As per the latest trailer footage, familiar faces return from the Mario brothers Mario and Luigi to Toad, Princess Peach, and Princess Daisy, plus the series' mainstay villain, Bowser.

It remains to be seen what new challenges await the iconic characters of the Mushroom Kingdom. Interestingly, this is also the first Mario title to be fully voiced. Hence, it is a shame that beloved voice actor Charles Martinet will not be returning for this latest installment. On the flip side, the upcoming sidescroller amps things up to eleven with polished gameplay and trippy set pieces, with co-op also included.

From pipes that trail along like worms to trees that elongate rhythmically, Super Mario Wonder might be the most bizarre entry in the series to date. All of this is encapsulated by a new power-up transformation for the mustached plumber: Elephant Mario, replete with a trunk. With the origins of the Wonder Flower still a mystery, players will have all their fan theories realized soon.

Super Mario Bros Wonder launches on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.