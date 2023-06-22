7 major announcements from the Nintendo Direct 2023

The recent Nintendo Direct presentation presented a multitude of announcements that left fans amazed. This digital live event unveiled several thrilling games that will arrive on the Switch. The revealed announcements encompassed various titles, such as the highly anticipated remake of Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Bros Wonder, a fresh 2D Mario adventure, and the captivating Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, among others.

It is quite clear that there is a significant lineup of Mario games in store for fans, both for this year and the next. In addition to the Mario games, fans will be able to enjoy their beloved action superhero game, Batman, on the Nintendo Switch. The Arkham Trilogy is set to be released in Fall 2023. Alongside these titles, several other noteworthy games were unveiled during the digital event.

This article highlights some of the significant games that were announced in the Nintendo Direct 2023.

1) Super Mario RPG remake

On November 17, 2023, fans will be delighted to witness the arrival of the highly anticipated official remake of the beloved classic Super Mario RPG. This announcement was a significant surprise, leaving fans astonished at the prospect of experiencing their cherished game with a contemporary twist.

The trailer provided a glimpse of gameplay elements that retain the authenticity and faithfulness of the original, including unique boss fights. Enhanced graphics showcased the iconic characters, such as Peach, Bowser, Mallow, and Geno, returning for another thrilling adventure. The game is now available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop.

2) Super Mario Bros Wonder

An exciting announcement has been made about an upcoming addition to the Mario game series called Super Mario Bros Wonder, which features 2D-style gameplay. This highly anticipated game is scheduled for release on October 20, 2023, and will be exclusively available on Nintendo Switch.

The reveal trailer provided a glimpse of the game's distinctive gameplay features, including introducing new power-ups such as an elephant transformation for Mario. In summary, this forthcoming game guarantees an exceptional adventure for players.

Notably, the trailer highlighted the moving pipes as the most distinctive and enjoyable element among all the showcased features. Furthermore, players can choose from various characters in Super Mario Bros Wonder, including Mario, Luigi, Toad, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, and Yoshi.

3) Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Remaster

The highly popular Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon remaster was announced during the digital showcase. The game is set to be released in 2024, and the reveal trailer highlighted the visual improvements it will receive.

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon was originally launched for the Nintendo 3DS in 2013 and has since gained a reputation as one of the most cherished Nintendo 3DS games. The remaster trailer also provided glimpses of the upgraded ghost-hunting gameplay with the reliable Poltergust 5000 and the puzzle-solving elements.

4) Batman: Arkham Trilogy

In Fall 2023, Rocksteady's widely praised superhero trilogy will finally be available on the Nintendo Switch. The Batman Arkham Trilogy is widely regarded as one of the finest superhero action-adventure game series. The Trilogy pack encompasses all three remarkable Arkham games developed by Rocksteady: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight.

Enthusiasts will eagerly await the opportunity to experience the Batman games on the Nintendo Switch. Players will take on the role of the iconic Batman, embarking on a thrilling journey to combat legendary adversaries like the Joker, Scarecrow, and many others. The Arkham series continues to be adored for its exhilarating gameplay, clever puzzle mechanics, and immersive storytelling.

5) Metal Gear Solid Vol 1: Master Collection

The first volume of this collection encompasses the renowned METAL GEAR series, featuring the original editions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, along with Metal Gear Solid (inclusive of VR Missions/Special Missions). Additionally, it includes the HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Purchasers of Volume 1 will also enjoy an array of extra content, such as two regional variants of Metal Gear, the initial iteration of Snake's Revenge, the first and second Digital Graphic Novels presented in video format, and a digital soundtrack. The collection is scheduled to launch on October 24, 2023, and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam platforms.

6) Dragon Quest Monsters

Square Enix recently unveiled Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, with a scheduled release date of December 1. The accompanying trailer depicted Nadiria, a stunning location under assault by a group of demons. Additionally, the trailer introduced a mentor figure who appears to serve as the protagonist's guide.

In Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, players will have the opportunity to merge monsters together, forming a formidable creature to assist them on their journey. Furthermore, the game provides the option for players to train their monsters.

7) Detective Pikachu Returns

The beloved Pokemon Pikachu is making a highly anticipated comeback and will reunite with his human companion, Tim Goodman. Once again, players will have the pleasure of witnessing this iconic duo as they team up to solve Pokemon-related mysteries in the city of Ryme. The game's setting showcases a stunning and colorful 3D world inhabited by Pokemon and humans, coexisting harmoniously.

In their quest, players must search for clues, with Tim and his buddy Pikachu collaborating and seeking assistance from other Pokemon. What sets this game apart is the developer's unique approach to Pikachu's conversational abilities. It diverges from the conventional cute and calm portrayal. Instead, it presents a talkative and mature version of Pikachu.

