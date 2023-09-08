Nintendo Direct leak suggests a new F-Zero game could be announced

With a new Nintendo Direct rumored to air soon, a new leak has come forth, revealing one of the many surprises awaiting players. Leaker Pyoro claims a brand new F-Zero title is coming to the Nintendo Switch - or at least something to do with the underrated sci-fi racing game IP from Nintendo. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the leaker posted a cryptic message to do with MATLAB.

How exactly does it relate to F-Zero? What could be shown at the suggested Direct showcase? Let's speculate on these topics.

A brand new F-Zero game may be shown in the rumored upcoming Nintendo Direct

In a nutshell, MATLAB is a software for mathematics and programming. One of its functions is called "fzero" and is the root of a non-linear function. Nerdspeak aside, it is easy for anyone to put two and two together and discern that this hints at an F-Zero project being in the works.

This is great news for fans of the iconic racer franchise. The series has not seen a mainline entry since F-Zero Climax on the Game Boy Advance handheld - which was all the way back in 2004. With the franchise being dormant for almost 20 years, fan excitement for something pertaining to the series is palpable. But could it be a brand-new game or maybe a remaster of the older titles?

What kind of F-Zero game could be shown at the suggested Nintendo Direct?

In the best-case scenario, we are likely to see a totally fresh entry in the series at the Nintendo Direct. Could this be "F-Zero SX"? The last home console entry was F-Zero GX for the Nintendo GameCube in 2003. Considered to be the best entry in the franchise yet, it was a technical showcase for Nintendo's 6th-gen console thanks to crisp visuals and a blistering 60 FPS frame rate.

Another scenario is a remaster or remake of older games. This seems unlikely since the leaker says potential news should make fans happy. So our bets are on an enhanced version of GX in case that is a possibility. Whatever the case is, fans should be satisfied enough seeing the series be revived for a modern audience. That does beg the question of who would develop it.

The later entries were developed by third-party studios in conjunction with Nintendo. GX, in particular, was by SEGA's Amusement Vision studio - which has long since been rebranded as Rya Ga Gotoku Studio, the team responsible for the spectacular Yakuza games. Fun fact aside, it is a possibility for those not willing to get their hopes up.

Fans should find out if this leak is true or not once the Nintendo Direct gets confirmed.