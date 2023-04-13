The GameCube, a highly underrated game console by Nintendo, is home to a treasure trove of games that defined a generation. This home console was released by Nintendo in 2011 and is the successor to the beloved Nintendo 64, released alongside the PlayStation 2 and Xbox (the sixth generation of consoles).

The GameCube boasts several standout titles in its library, with action-adventure games being a genre that truly shines on this platform. This article will list the best action-adventure games that made the Gamecube a standout platform.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 of the best action-adventure games on the Gamecube that still hold up

5) Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes

Released by Konami and Silicon Knights for the Gamecube in 2004, Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes is a full remake of the PlayStation classic, Metal Gear Solid. This stealth action-adventure game was developed by both Hideo Kojima and Shigeru Miyamoto.

The remake features excellent visual upgrades and gameplay enhancements, including a complete rework of in-game cutscenes to further enhance its cinematic experience as players follow secret agent Solid Snake taking down the group FOXHOUND from unleashing a nuclear war.

It is a Gamecube classic and a must-play for fans of the Metal Gear Solid series.

4) Super Mario Sunshine

The second 3D game in the Super Mario series of video games, Super Mario Sunshine is an action-adventure platformer title released by Nintendo as a first-party exclusive in 2002. The game takes a unique spin on classic Mario gameplay, as players use the F.L.U.U.D. device to clean up Isle Delfino and track down the antagonist, Shadow Mario.

The game is considered by many to be one of the best Mario titles to have ever been released, and the core visual makeup and gameplay still hold up to this day despite the wonky controls. It is one of the best-selling Gamecube titles and can be played on modern hardware such as the Nintendo Switch (via the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection) or using an emulator on capable systems.

3) Luigi’s Mansion

The 2001 action-adventure first-party title from Nintendo, Luigi’s Mansion was available on launch for the Gamecube and remains one of the best spin-off Mario games to this day, featuring the cowardly but persistent Luigi.

Players take control of Luigi as they explore a delightfully spooky mansion, searching for Mario and friends while eliminating all ghosts using a special vacuum cleaner provided by Professor E. Gadd. The game was Nintendo’s take on the survival horror genre, and they crafted a fun little adventure that remains one of the best Mario spin-offs in 2023.

The game has since earned a cult following and was recently re-released for the Nintendo Switch as well.

2) Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most pivotal games ever released by Capcom and for good reason - it changed the classic Resident Evil formula to a more action-focused title and is directly responsible for revolutionizing other games of its time and beyond.

The title follows the protagonist from Resident Evil 2, Leon S. Kennedy, as he tracks down the US President’s daughter in an ominous village in rural Spain inhabited by members of a parasite-infested cult-like group.

Despite its age, Resident Evil 4 remains a treat to play and is also considered one of the best video games ever made, being available on multiple platforms, with the Gamecube version being the best.

A remake of the same name was released on March 24, 2023 for modern platforms to equal critical and commercial success.

1) The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

This 2002 action-adventure title from Nintendo for the Gamecube is a major shift in the usual direction for The Legend of Zelda series, as it follows protagonist Link setting sail to the seas in an attempt to save his sister from Ganondorf. The title features beautiful cel-shaded visuals and enhanced combat, accompanied by a beautiful soundtrack, making it one of the best 3D entries in the Zelda franchise.

Despite having a middling reception at launch, the title has since become a cult classic among fans and is still a delight to play through 20 years after its release.

Poll : 0 votes